Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
Bengals tease repainting Paycor Stadium field for whiteout vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals circled Thursday’s primetime game against the Miami Dolphins as the spot they will debut the long-anticipated alternate white helmets. But the Bengals also tabbed the primetime affair as a full whiteout and have started making Paycor Stadium look the part. Cincinnati’s social media team threw out...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
NFL insider offers latest insight on Tua Tagovailoa injury, impact of Hurricane Ian
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Miami Dolphins‘ Thursday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as some insight into the potential impact of Hurricane Ian. First, the Dolphins quarterback suffered a nasty back and ankle injury in the...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Bengals going with fantastic look Thursday vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing out a stylish look for their home game Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. The AFC South squad is introducing its white-striped helmet along with a snazzy white uniform. This look has nothing to do with the heat in Ohio, unlike Florida, where the Dolphins sometimes...
numberfire.com
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4
According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway.
Yardbarker
Dolphins-Bengals Offensive Lines Spotlighted
Miami added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to the lowest rated offensive line last season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel also hired Matt Applebaum to coach the offensive line. Cincinnati’s offensive line ranked 20th last year, and the team still made the Super Bowl. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup showcases two offensive lines under a heavy amount of scrutiny the past few years.
Brandon Tierney Blasts Jets Coaching Staff After Embarrassing Loss
Brandon Tierney went off on the Jets coaching staff after an embarrassing loss to the Bengals.
