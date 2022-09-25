ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
numberfire.com

McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Citrus County Chronicle

Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway.
Yardbarker

Dolphins-Bengals Offensive Lines Spotlighted

Miami added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to the lowest rated offensive line last season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel also hired Matt Applebaum to coach the offensive line. Cincinnati’s offensive line ranked 20th last year, and the team still made the Super Bowl. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup showcases two offensive lines under a heavy amount of scrutiny the past few years.
