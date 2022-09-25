ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens push Patriots into a corner, win away game 37-26

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens won a regular season game on the road in New England for the first time in franchise history on Sunday.

Baltimore was winless in their previous 6 trips to Foxborough.

Lamar Jackson led the way for Baltimore with five total touchdowns and 107 rushing yards. The second straight game with over 100 yards rushing.

Jackson becomes the first player in the Super Bowl era with more than 10 touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards in the first three games of a season.

Although the defense allowed 447 total yards to the Patriots they delivered when they needed to. Baltimore's defense came up with four takeaways including a Marcus Peters interception to seal the win.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins, coming back from a major knee injury, rushed for 23 yards in his first game since the 2020 season.

No time to celebrate for the Ravens as they host the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills (2-1) next Sunday at 1 p.m.

INJURY NOTES: LT Patrick Mekari (ankle), DT Michael Pierce (arm) and Justin Houston (groin) all left the game with injuries and did not return.

