pacifictigers.com
Rigamonti Shines as Men's Golf Tied for 10th at Nick Watney Invitational
KINGSBURG, Calif. – The Pacific men's golf team wrapped up the first two rounds of the Nick Watney Invitational Monday afternoon, as the Tigers finished in a tie for 10th place at the Kings River Country Club. After posting a two-over 73 in the first round, Leonardo Rigamonti recovered...
pacifictigers.com
Volleyball Takes on Santa Clara in the Season's First Home Match
STOCKTON, Calif. – After completing 14 straight road matches to begin the season, the Pacific volleyball team returns home to the Alex G. Spanos Center for the first time, as the team faces off against Santa Clara on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Tigers (9-5, 1-1), coming off the first...
pacifictigers.com
Men's Golf Travels to Compete in the Nick Watney Invitational
KINGSBURG, Calif. – The Pacific men's golf team, fresh off a seventh-place finish at the Ram Masters Invitational to open the season, compete in the Nick Watney Invitational, hosted by Fresno State, starting on Monday, Sept. 26 at the Kings River Country Club. Petr Janik shined at the Ram...
pacifictigers.com
Tiger's Down Broncos for First Time Ever
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific women's soccer team (5-0-6) finished the non-conference schedule with the program's first-ever win over Santa Clara (3-6-1) by a final score of 2-0. Haleigh Wynne and Anaya Shelton scored for the Tigers in the win, and Jenae Packard and Jade Enalen each had an...
