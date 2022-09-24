ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Soccer Rolls to Road Victory over ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.- Jacqueline Hug (West Chester, Pa./Unionville) had a big night for West Chester, providing an assist on the tying goal in the first half before scoring the eventual game-winner as No. 5 West Chester (8-0-0, 7-0-0) used a balance attack with four different Golden Rams finding the back of the net to roll to a 4-1 road victory over East Stroudsburg (5-2-2, 3-2-2) on the road on Saturday night.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Volleyball Defeats Bloomsburg in PSAC East Battle

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Tori Wright (King of Prussia, Pa./Upper Merion) led all players in kills with 14 to go along with three blocks to help lead West Chester (13-1, 3-0) past Bloomsburg (3-12, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon inside Hollinger Field House. West Chester jumped out to an early lead, outscoring...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Wife, husband die after Pa. crash

A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Slugging Woman Then Robbing Her In DelCo

Police in Delaware County are looking for a man who they say slugged a woman he knew and then robbed her. Montez S. Moore, 29, punched the woman after she said she wanted to leave and end the conversation they were having outside a business on the 1500 block of Hook Road on Saturday, Sept. 24, Darby Township police said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Rugby Falls to Navy in Home Opener

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The West Chester women's rugby team (1-1) returned home on Saturday morning and battled throughout the match but fell to the visiting United States Naval Academy by a final of 20-10 on South Campus on Saturday morning. Navy started the scoring early in the match,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence

Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Gun store robbed in Lafayette Hill. Reward for information offered

A reward is being offered for information surrounding the early morning burglary on September 24th of Founding Fathers Outfitters at 9280 Ridge Pike in the Lafayette Hill section of Springfield Township. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is working with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a reward totaling $15,000.
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

