wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Soccer Rolls to Road Victory over ESU
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.- Jacqueline Hug (West Chester, Pa./Unionville) had a big night for West Chester, providing an assist on the tying goal in the first half before scoring the eventual game-winner as No. 5 West Chester (8-0-0, 7-0-0) used a balance attack with four different Golden Rams finding the back of the net to roll to a 4-1 road victory over East Stroudsburg (5-2-2, 3-2-2) on the road on Saturday night.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Volleyball Defeats Bloomsburg in PSAC East Battle
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Tori Wright (King of Prussia, Pa./Upper Merion) led all players in kills with 14 to go along with three blocks to help lead West Chester (13-1, 3-0) past Bloomsburg (3-12, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon inside Hollinger Field House. West Chester jumped out to an early lead, outscoring...
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Man Wanted For Slugging Woman Then Robbing Her In DelCo
Police in Delaware County are looking for a man who they say slugged a woman he knew and then robbed her. Montez S. Moore, 29, punched the woman after she said she wanted to leave and end the conversation they were having outside a business on the 1500 block of Hook Road on Saturday, Sept. 24, Darby Township police said.
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
Main Line Media News
Berks man sentenced for causing a catastrophe during fire at Pottstown motel
NORRISTOWN — A Berks County man has received what is essentially a time served sentence and a hefty restitution bill in connection with his role in a fire that caused damage to a Pottstown motel. Russell Hess III, 50, of Mountain View Court, Hamburg, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Rugby Falls to Navy in Home Opener
WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The West Chester women's rugby team (1-1) returned home on Saturday morning and battled throughout the match but fell to the visiting United States Naval Academy by a final of 20-10 on South Campus on Saturday morning. Navy started the scoring early in the match,...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
10-Year-Old Boy Choked By Uncle During Argument In West Chester: Police
A Chester County man was arrested after police say he assaulted his nephew. A 10-year-old boy told officers that his uncle, Stephen M. Reese, 35, of West Chester, had choked him during an argument inside a home on the 300 block of Fox Hollow Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, West Chester police said.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four
Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence
Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
morethanthecurve.com
Gun store robbed in Lafayette Hill. Reward for information offered
A reward is being offered for information surrounding the early morning burglary on September 24th of Founding Fathers Outfitters at 9280 Ridge Pike in the Lafayette Hill section of Springfield Township. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is working with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a reward totaling $15,000.
Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
26-Acre Property for Sale in Elverson Was the Last Iron Furnace to Operate in Chester County
A 26-acre property in Elverson known as the Isabella Furnace house was the last iron furnace to operate in Chester County, and it’s now on the market for $2.1 million, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia magazine. Built in 1835 and named after Isabella Potts, the wife of ironmaker Henry...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
