Columbia, MO

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart praises Mizzou star freshman Luther Burden, who Georgia recruited

Kirby Smart knows Luther Burden is a big part of Missouri’s offense, and the star freshman has already made several big plays for the Tigers this season. Smart and Georgia will have to defend Burden this week, and he was asked about him at his Monday press conference. Smart said Burden’s matchup problems come from his size and elite skillset.
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest

Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia releases statement after arrest of DB Javon Bullard

Georgia has publicly acknowledged the arrest of Bulldogs DB Javon Bullard. News broke Sunday of Bullard’s early-morning arrest on 7 charges, including DUI. UGA Athletic Association released a statement on Sunday afternoon (via Rivals’ Anthony Dasher):. “We are aware of a recent reported incident involving Javon Bullard. We...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia following Week 4 loss

Sean Lewis has a first-hand perspective on playing Georgia, and the Kent State coach came away impressed. Lewis said he knew Georgia was capable of game-changing plays, such as Brock Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown, but he was happy with how Kent State responded. “Really pleased with the way our kids...
KENT, OH
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News

Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia

ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE

