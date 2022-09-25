Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation reportedly changes destination following result of Missouri-Auburn game
SEC Network decision makers called an audible for “SEC Nation” this week, as the Saturday morning pregame show was expected to be at Missouri this week for the Georgia game. Instead, it announced the show would air from Ole Miss for the Kentucky game. The change happened after...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart praises Mizzou star freshman Luther Burden, who Georgia recruited
Kirby Smart knows Luther Burden is a big part of Missouri’s offense, and the star freshman has already made several big plays for the Tigers this season. Smart and Georgia will have to defend Burden this week, and he was asked about him at his Monday press conference. Smart said Burden’s matchup problems come from his size and elite skillset.
Popculture
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
What Bryan Harsin said after beating the Missouri Tigers
Bryan Harsin liked the effort, energy, and focus of his team in Saturday's victory
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Power 5 head coach, former SEC assistant, reportedly fired after Saturday loss
Geoff Collins is reportedly the latest Power 5 head coach to be fired. Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s head coach, with athletic director Todd Stansbury’s ouster likely to follow on Monday. Collins was in his fourth season at Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Tech reportedly names former SEC assistant as interim coach after firing Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech has reportedly fired head football coach Geoff Collins and AD Todd Stansbury. But, with Week 4 only just now in the books, there are still 8 games left on the Yellow Jackets’ 2022 schedule. Thus, on Monday morning, it was reported by Kelly Quinlan that the Yellow...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest
Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Tech reportedly makes decision on futures of Geoff Collins and Todd Stansbury
Georgia Tech has reportedly moved on from Geoff Collins as football coach, and Todd Stansbury as athletics director. They were told on Monday morning by President Angel Cabrera that they have been dismissed, according to a person familiar with the situation, Ken Sugiura of the AJC reported. The Yellow Jackets...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia releases statement after arrest of DB Javon Bullard
Georgia has publicly acknowledged the arrest of Bulldogs DB Javon Bullard. News broke Sunday of Bullard’s early-morning arrest on 7 charges, including DUI. UGA Athletic Association released a statement on Sunday afternoon (via Rivals’ Anthony Dasher):. “We are aware of a recent reported incident involving Javon Bullard. We...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia following Week 4 loss
Sean Lewis has a first-hand perspective on playing Georgia, and the Kent State coach came away impressed. Lewis said he knew Georgia was capable of game-changing plays, such as Brock Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown, but he was happy with how Kent State responded. “Really pleased with the way our kids...
Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night
An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News
Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
WALB 10
ASU mourning death of student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia
ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0