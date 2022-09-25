Read full article on original website
Related
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
profootballnetwork.com
North Carolina A&T DE Devin Harrell named Shrine Bowl HBCU Defensive Player of the Week
North Carolina A&T defensive end Devin Harrell has been named the Shrine Bowl HBCU Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Aggies secure their first win of the season against staunch rivals South Carolina State on Saturday. The sixth-year defensive end turned in a dominant performance as North Carolina...
South Carolina football post-game injury report: Charlotte 49ers
There were a slew of “questionable” South Carolina football players entering the game on Saturday night against Charlotte. Some of those injured players were able to see action in the lopsided victory over the 49ers, and some stayed on the sideline. Entering the game, it was known that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'
Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina's 56-20 win over Charlotte
It wasn’t pretty to start, but South Carolina pulled away from Charlotte late to win its second game of the season, 56-20. Head coach Shane Beamer addressed the media following South Carolina’s win. He touched on MarShawn Lloyd, updated the status of an injured Gamecock and hinted at a bit of recruiting.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
wach.com
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
WLTX.com
Benedict College remains unbeaten after 40-14 victory over Kentucky State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thoroughbreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
WBTV
Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
wach.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in the Midlands, Jackpot rolls to $285 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball players in the Midlands should check their tickets!. Someone matched all but one number to win $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia. Monday’s jackpot is an estimated $285 million. The...
Feeling lucky? SC Education Lottery jackpots worth at least $300 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will be making it rain later this week across South Carolina, but a the South Carolina Education Lottery draws could be raining cash on lucky ticket purchasers Tuesday or Wednesday nights. The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) announced two back-to-back drawings worth at least...
charlotteonthecheap.com
FREE: Wood-Fired BBQ Grill-Zilla Hotdogs, Homemade Coleslaw and Chili, and Ice Cream
Wood-Fired BBQ Grill-Zilla and Reunion Ministry Nationwide Gospel Concerts are giving back to the Charlotte community with FREE hot dogs, homemade slaw, chili, and ice cream. The event takes place Saturday, October 15th, 2022, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., behind Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church, 700 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC.
Accident on I-77 kills one person
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
Columbus McKinnon moving headquarters to Charlotte from New York
CHARLOTTE — Columbus McKinnon Corp. is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from the Buffalo area of New York within the next 18 months and will look to grow its local headcount. The move will include CEO David Wilson and the company’s other top three executive leaders. Eric Bormann,...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Drive By Shooting Takes 15 year old Life, YC Man Part of Massive Dog Fighting Ring
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement officials say she was just sleeping on a relative’s couch when a bullet came through the wall of the apartment she was in and killed her. Today we speak with the victim’s family. More than 300 dogs in a...
Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder of Lilesville resident
LILESVILLE — Kwame Fernanders was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Lilesville resident Destry Dean Horne.
Comments / 0