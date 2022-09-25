Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Locker: Texans get burned trusting Davis Mills, Bears win not trusting Justin Fields
It was an ugly loss for Houston, which turned the ball over twice and failed to capitalize on a pair of takeaways. Here are some observations from In The Loop’s Landry Locker.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus explains why he didn't use timeouts at end of half vs. Texans
The Chicago Beas (2-1) were able to get back in the win column with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), but it wasn’t without its concerns. Quarterback Justin Fields was the focal point before, during and after the game. But there are also questions about first-time head coach Matt Eberflus’ time management.
Twitter reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields' brutal outing vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 to improve to 2-1 on the season. But it wasn’t an encouraging win, at least when it comes to the development of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields had a brutal showing against a 26th-ranked Texans secondary. He completed 8-of-17 passes for 106...
Eberflus explains how Bears gave up fake punt
During the third quarter, the Bears' special teams made a crucial slip-up that led to the Texans tying up the game at 20 points a piece. The Bears' defense forced Houston into a fourth-down situation in their own territory. The result led the Texans to set up in punt formation. But, the Texans were only short by a yard, so they faked the punt with a direct snap and crossed the first down threshold with ease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Texans' passing game remains enigmatic after first three weeks
For a brief moment in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton looked like they had found a hole in the Bears’ defense that they could exploit. In the 23-20 loss, Mills got the ball to tight ends Jordan...
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
Will the Astros Bring Back Justin Verlander for 2023 Season?
Inside the Astros takes a look at whether or not Houston will make an attempt at bringing back Justin Verlander for the 2023 MLB season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Khalil Herbert fills the void for Chicago Bears
Filling in for injured starter David Montgomery, Chicago running back Khalil Herbert made a major statement in Week 3 with 169 total yards, two TDs.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texans coach Lovie Smith says big plays sometimes are due to players 'not trusting the defense'
The Houston Texans may have given up just 363 yards total offense to the Chicago Bears, but the ground game comprised 281 of those yards. When an offense is churning over 200 yards on the ground, typically the indication is big plays are afoot, not that an offensive coordinator is running the Wing-T offense. Chicago’s 7.0 yards per carry as a team definitely underscored the Bears were getting chunk plays with their rushing attack.
Texans coach Lovie Smith: Does no good to get takeaways if you don't get points
The Houston Texans defense did exactly what coach Lovie Smith preaches. Actually, rookie safety Jalen Pitre was the driving force behind both of the Texans’ takeaways against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 as he intercepted quarterback Justin Fields twice. However, the offense merely frustrated their coach as they...
Comments / 0