News4Jax.com
Latest closures for parks, beaches, government offices, more as Hurricane Ian looms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side...
News4Jax.com
‘It could possibly be a hybrid of Irma’: Duval County to declare state of emergency, close schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, effective at noon Wednesday, as Category 3 Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Curry made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency...
Jacksonville Mayor Curry declares state of emergency for Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency. During a press conference Tuesday, Curry warned those in the city of Jacksonville to get prepared now as the storm moves closer. "This storm is nothing to take for granted. This...
News4Jax.com
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm
To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
thejaxsonmag.com
Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island
Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: Shelters opening in Northeast Florida due to evacuations
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Here is a list of shelters opening in Northeast Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. In anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County has opened a special needs shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center (5701 N.W. 34th Blvd., Gainesville). The county...
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry: ‘We can’t afford to be complacent’ as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Sunday morning urged Jacksonville residents to be prepared as the city is expected to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Ian in the coming days. Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday, was located about 265 miles south-southeast...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County distributing sandbags to community
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pickups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida. The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:. Yulee Road Dept. Yard - 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097. Hilliard...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
Hurricane Ian: Here’s where you can get sandbags in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida counties are starting to release information about sandbag availability as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida. Here is the information we have received from the following local counties:. St. Johns County. St. Johns County is providing free sandbags starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27,...
First Coast News
News4Jax.com
River City Pride expands to four events starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Expanding from two events in previous years, Jax River City Pride has expanded to 4 exciting events beginning on Friday, September 30 with the first-ever Pride weekend kickoff party and including a first-ever pride comedy night at the Sun-Ray Cinema on Saturday night October 1. The...
News4Jax.com
Mayport begins moving ships ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayport is in the process of relocating all ships and aircraft as Hurricane Ian approaches. That process started Tuesday morning and the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was one of the first to move. It’s still not clear what impact Hurricane Ian might have at Naval Station Mayport,...
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
