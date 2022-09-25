ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island

Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Affordable Housing#Mayor#Beaches#Politics Local#Election Local#Atlantic Beach Commission#City Commission#Digital
News4Jax.com

Nassau County distributing sandbags to community

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pickups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida. The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:. Yulee Road Dept. Yard - 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097. Hilliard...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
News4Jax.com

River City Pride expands to four events starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Expanding from two events in previous years, Jax River City Pride has expanded to 4 exciting events beginning on Friday, September 30 with the first-ever Pride weekend kickoff party and including a first-ever pride comedy night at the Sun-Ray Cinema on Saturday night October 1. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hardwicks Bar plans March opening

Hardwicks Bar is in review for build-out at Adams and Ocean streets Downtown. Opus Group is the contractor for the estimated $500,000 project to renovate space for Hardwicks at 100 E. Adams St. Zinn Architecture is the architect. “Our hope is to be open by March,” said business owner Elias...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayport begins moving ships ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayport is in the process of relocating all ships and aircraft as Hurricane Ian approaches. That process started Tuesday morning and the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was one of the first to move. It’s still not clear what impact Hurricane Ian might have at Naval Station Mayport,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

7Brew Coffee build-out on Normandy Boulevard is in city review

The city is reviewing a building-permit application for 7Brew Coffee to build a drive-thru shop at 7788 Normandy Blvd. Brothers Group Construction Co. is the contractor for the 510-square-foot drive-thru shop at an estimated cost of $425,000. “We will open several locations in early fall in Jacksonville, by a franchisee...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy