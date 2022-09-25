CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
Daily 3 Midday
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
Daily 4
9-6-4-9
(nine, six, four, nine)
Daily Derby
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:49.87
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 49.87)
Estimated jackpot: $122,000
Fantasy 5
07-17-19-20-35
(seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000
