Read full article on original website
Related
Millionaire businessman and his son are identified as victims of horrific plane crash along with experienced pilot who chauffeured the Hemsworths
A millionaire agribusiness leader and his son, along with an experienced pilot who rubbed shoulders with actor Chris Hemsworth have been identified as the three victims of a horror plane crash. The Cessna aircraft crashed in remote bushland near Lowood an hour west of Brisbane on Monday, killing all three...
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’
The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?
A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Baggage Handler, 26, Dies After Hair Caught in Airport Machinery: 'Everybody Loved Her'
"I'm just lost for words, I can't even think," Jermani Thompson's mother, Angela Dorsey, told NOLA.com of her daughter's death on Tuesday night A 26-year-old airport worker has died after her hair became caught in machinery at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY) in Louisiana, per multiple reports. According to FOX affiliate WVUE, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jermani Thompson, who was in an area with parked planes when she became seriously injured at the airport on Tuesday night. A spokesperson for her employer, GAT Airline Ground Support, told NBC...
International Business Times
79-year-old Father Plummets From A Cliff To His Death In Front Of Horrified Daughters
A 79-year-old father's holiday in Queensland, Australia, turned tragic after he plummeted down to his death in front of his daughters during a hike. One of the daughters tried to make her way down a cliff to help him but to no avail. The elderly man had traveled from Victoria...
Swing Ride Crashes to Ground at Theme Park in Terrifying Viral Video
At least 15 people were reportedly injured when the 500-feet ride plunged to the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch ‘idiot’ get smashed by school bus after performing ‘forbidden’ overtake – everyone’s noticing the same detail
DASHCAM footage captures the moment an impatient Subaru driver became a victim of instant karma during an illegal overtake. We see the filming car halt behind a line of vehicles stopped at an intersection. Instead of waiting for the right-of-way like the road’s other drivers, the Subaru decides to use...
Man Has Revenge By Biting Venomous Snake to Death After It Attacked Him
The man had been working in a paddy field when a cobra attacked. Villagers then saw him parading the dead snake around his neck.
Man furious after refusing to swap plane seats with dad & ending up next to crying kid – but everyone says same thing
A PASSENGER was left fuming after sitting next to a screaming kid during a flight - but not everyone is on his side. The man said he was on a long-haul flight when he sat next to the 5-year-old, who had been separated from where his dad was sitting. He...
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Terrifying moment a cop is run down by a Ford sedan and left 'screaming in agony' as the driver attempted to evade capture in a suburban street
A police officer was left screaming in agony after being run down by a driver trying to avoid capture. The horrifying scene was caught on film in the northern Adelaide of suburb of Paralowie after police chased a Ford sedan on Monday night and tried to trap the vehicle in a normally quiet suburban street.
Unarmed Mother Fights Off Tiger Trying To Snatch Her Baby
The mother suffered a punctured lung and deep wounds to her abdomen after battling with a tiger.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
Dozens of girls rushed to hospital after school bus slams into truck and flips off motorway during class trip
DOZENS of students have been rushed to hospital after a bus slammed into a truck and flipped off a motorway during a school trip. The bus carrying 27 schoolgirls, four adults and the driver plunged 50 metres down a hill in the horror crash outside Melbourne in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
International Business Times
Man Slashes Grandma With A Blade, Watches TV While She Bled To Death
A 28-year-old man in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu attacked his grandmother and watched television as the elderly victim bled to death, according to reports. The assailant, identified as Sathish, got into an argument with his grandmother Visalakshi Tuesday, the newspaper the Times of India reported. Visalakshi, who lived...
Almost 90 more people died at home every day than expected in past year
Figures for Great Britain show almost 22,500 people more than usual died in private homes, prompting questions about end-of-life care
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
Here Are the Differences Between Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds, Motorized Bicycles, and Trikes
Kara SnowAll scooters are motorcycles, but not all motorcycles are scooters.
BoardingArea
207K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0