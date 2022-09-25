ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Wants To Know What’s Wrong With Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is always making jokes. LeBron James has a brand-new teammate who is certainly going to interject some energy and accountability into the team. Of course, that man is none other than Patrick Beverley, who is known for being one of the best defensive menaces in the entire NBA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA franchise has its own unique history. With that said, some of those histories are more storied than others. For example, take the Chicago Bulls. To call this team a dynasty in the 1990s felt like an understatement. The Bulls won 6 of the 10 championships of the decade. Perhaps more impressively, of the four seasons in which the Bulls didn’t walk away with the title, Michael Jordan missed three altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Portland Trail Blazers Land Deandre Ayton In Major Trade Scenario

Media day. For diehard fans of NBA teams, it’s one of the most exciting days of the year. More than anything, it’s a tangible reminder that soon, NBA basketball will be back. On the other hand, players don’t always foster feelings of optimism when given the opportunity. In...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario

It’s an age-old question in NBA circles – is it better to build a contender, or buy one?. Some teams opt for the former route. They’ll meticulously draft players who fit the program they’re building, aiming to build a group that fits together and plays with chemistry. There’s merit in that approach.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Boston Celtics Acquire Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario

In this life, certain things are irreplaceable. At the same time, very few things are unbreakable. The NBA is a reminder of this at times. If life is anything, it’s complicated. Suppose you lose your favourite sweater. Sure, you could find a similar one. In that sense, the sweater will be “replaced”, but let’s be honest – it’s not the same sweater.
BOSTON, MA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

