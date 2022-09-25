ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
DENVER, CO
UPI News

Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Broncos edge Niners 11-10 in prime time

Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-1) won despite going three-and-out nine times. Their only sustained drive was a 12-play, 80-yarder that included a 12-yard scramble by Wilson.Gordon capped it with a 1-yard run with 4:10 remaining, but Wilson's 2-point pass was batted down, leaving the Broncos clinging to a one-point lead.Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first start for the injured Trey Lance, who...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Why Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Broncos are not concerning | THE HERD

The San Francisco 49ers narrowly fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10, courtesy of a clutch Russell Wilson drive in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, finishing 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, this was Garoppolo's first full week as the 49ers' starting QB and faced a tough Broncos' defense led by Bradley Chubb. Hear why Colin Cowherd is not concerned about Jimmy G, nor does he blame him for the 49ers' loss.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Sunday Night Football#Mobile Device#American Football#Broncos Live Stream
Yardbarker

Key stats from the 49ers' 11-10 Week 3 loss to the Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers fell below .500 with an 11-10 Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The team is now 1-2 on the season. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Defense.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy