49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
Broncos edge Niners 11-10 in prime time
Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-1) won despite going three-and-out nine times. Their only sustained drive was a 12-play, 80-yarder that included a 12-yard scramble by Wilson.Gordon capped it with a 1-yard run with 4:10 remaining, but Wilson's 2-point pass was batted down, leaving the Broncos clinging to a one-point lead.Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first start for the injured Trey Lance, who...
FOX Sports
Why Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Broncos are not concerning | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers narrowly fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10, courtesy of a clutch Russell Wilson drive in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, finishing 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, this was Garoppolo's first full week as the 49ers' starting QB and faced a tough Broncos' defense led by Bradley Chubb. Hear why Colin Cowherd is not concerned about Jimmy G, nor does he blame him for the 49ers' loss.
Broncos star QB Russell Wilson breaks career-worst mark in sluggish 49ers tilt they inexplicably won
Either the Denver Broncos are really good or they’re just extremely lucky. It could also be the case that the San Francisco 49ers are in pretty bad shape right now. Either way, Russell Wilson didn’t have the best of games on Sunday, but somehow, the Broncos still managed to log an 11-10 victory over the Niners in their Week 3 encounter.
WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explains decision to play Deommodore Lenoir vs. Broncos over Samuel Womack
After an impressive preseason, cornerback Samuel Womack played just two defensive snaps on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. They weren't at slot cornerback, though. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers opted to go with second-year cornerback Deommodore Lenoir at that position, where he played 35 defensive snaps. During a conference...
Key stats from the 49ers' 11-10 Week 3 loss to the Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers fell below .500 with an 11-10 Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The team is now 1-2 on the season. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Defense.
