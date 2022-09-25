ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletons#Tyrannosaurus#Virtual Reality Sculptor#Blender
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space

Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists

Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Phys.org

Researchers discover extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs

Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile that belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand's living tuatara. A team of scientists, including the National Museum of Natural History's curator of Dinosauria Matthew Carrano and research associate David DeMar Jr. as well as University College London and Natural History Museum, London scientific associate Marc Jones, describe the new species Opisthiamimus gregori, which once inhabited Jurassic North America about 150 million years ago alongside dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, in a paper published today in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. In life, this prehistoric reptile would have been about 16 centimeters (about 6 inches) from nose to tail—and would fit curled up in the palm of an adult human hand—and likely survived on a diet of insects and other invertebrates.
WILDLIFE
CNET

Scientists Discover 380 Million-Year-Old Heart, Stunningly Preserved

A 380 million-year-old fish heart found embedded in a chunk of Australian sediment has scientists' pulses racing. Not only is this organ in remarkable condition, but it could also yield clues about the evolution of jawed vertebrates, which include you and me. The heart belonged to an extinct class of...
WILDLIFE
techeblog.com

MIT Students Build Functional Wooden Roller Coaster on Campus

There are cruise ship roller coasters, and then this roller coaster built by MIT students at East Campus. That’s right, each year the students of East Campus residence hall create a massive structure in their courtyard, whether it be a fort or amusement park, to welcome first-year students for Residential Exploration (REX) week.
EDUCATION
techeblog.com

MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools

While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot Can Now Autonomously Ride Elevators and Open Doors

Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot made its way to Pompeii, Italy earlier this year, and now, it can autonomously ride elevators and open doors. MARS Laboratory partnered with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and RMUS Canada to explore the capabilities of Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot for autonomous inspection as well as first response in the power sector.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Develop a Wireless Underwater Camera That Doesn’t Require Batteries, Powered by Sound

Unlike the Aquanut underwater transformer robot, this wireless underwater camera, developed by MIT engineers, does not require batteries. This innovative camera is 100,000 times more energy-efficient than other undersea cameras and is capable of capturing color photos, even in dark underwater environments, while being able to transmit image data wirelessly through the water.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Text-to-Pokemon AI Model Lets You Generate Pokémon from Any Text Description

While the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard in Tokyo looks cool, this ‘Text-to-Pokemon’ AI model might just be cooler. Simply put, put in any text prompt and generate your own Pokémon character without “prompt engineering” required. It was trained on BLIP captioned Pokémon images using two NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs on the Lambda GPU Cloud for around 15,000 step.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy