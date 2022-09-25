Read full article on original website
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Look into the eyes of a Stone Age woman in this incredibly lifelike facial reconstruction
You can view the virtually reconstructed face of a woman who lived about 5,700 years ago in what is now Malaysia, now that researchers have put a face to a person whose full identity remains a mystery. A team of archaeologists from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) discovered the skeleton,...
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists
Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
Science Focus
Given the immense time period that dinosaurs existed for, why did none of them develop sentience?
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. One thing that sets humans apart from other animals – as far as we know – is that we are sentient. Not only do we have large brains and keen intelligence, but we...
New dinosaur discovered in Germany! Skeleton stored in a university museum for 100 years is a previously unknown species, study reveals
The skeleton of a long-necked dinosaur that has been residing in a university museum in Germany for 100 years is actually that of a previously unknown species, a new study has revealed. The skeleton was found in Trossingen, south-western Germany, in 1922, and is now part of the University of...
Phys.org
Researchers discover extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs
Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile that belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand's living tuatara. A team of scientists, including the National Museum of Natural History's curator of Dinosauria Matthew Carrano and research associate David DeMar Jr. as well as University College London and Natural History Museum, London scientific associate Marc Jones, describe the new species Opisthiamimus gregori, which once inhabited Jurassic North America about 150 million years ago alongside dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, in a paper published today in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. In life, this prehistoric reptile would have been about 16 centimeters (about 6 inches) from nose to tail—and would fit curled up in the palm of an adult human hand—and likely survived on a diet of insects and other invertebrates.
For the first time, extra-terrestrial water was found inside a meteorite
For the first time, extraterrestrial water has been found in a meteorite that crashed into the Earth in the United Kingdom. The Winchcombe meteorite, which struck a road in the town of Gloucestershire last February, is also believed to contain information about the origins of the water that makes up the planet's immense seas, according to the Independent.
CNET
Scientists Discover 380 Million-Year-Old Heart, Stunningly Preserved
A 380 million-year-old fish heart found embedded in a chunk of Australian sediment has scientists' pulses racing. Not only is this organ in remarkable condition, but it could also yield clues about the evolution of jawed vertebrates, which include you and me. The heart belonged to an extinct class of...
Plants evolved even earlier than we thought, exquisite 3D fossils suggest
The oldest three-dimensional green algae fossil ever found dates back more than half a billion years and may reveal that plants are older than believed.
techeblog.com
MIT Students Build Functional Wooden Roller Coaster on Campus
There are cruise ship roller coasters, and then this roller coaster built by MIT students at East Campus. That’s right, each year the students of East Campus residence hall create a massive structure in their courtyard, whether it be a fort or amusement park, to welcome first-year students for Residential Exploration (REX) week.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
techeblog.com
Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot Can Now Autonomously Ride Elevators and Open Doors
Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot made its way to Pompeii, Italy earlier this year, and now, it can autonomously ride elevators and open doors. MARS Laboratory partnered with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and RMUS Canada to explore the capabilities of Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot for autonomous inspection as well as first response in the power sector.
Scientists Are Studying Octopus Movements To Develop Advanced Robots
Scientists believe each type of prey potentially requires different hunting tactics from the octopus.
techeblog.com
MIT Engineers Develop a Wireless Underwater Camera That Doesn’t Require Batteries, Powered by Sound
Unlike the Aquanut underwater transformer robot, this wireless underwater camera, developed by MIT engineers, does not require batteries. This innovative camera is 100,000 times more energy-efficient than other undersea cameras and is capable of capturing color photos, even in dark underwater environments, while being able to transmit image data wirelessly through the water.
techeblog.com
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Dazzling Spiral Galaxy IC 5332 Located Over 29 Million Light-Years from Earth
You’ve seen Hubble’s images, now observe the power of the James Webb Space Telescope and its latest image of IC 5332. This dazzling spiral galaxy is located over 29 million light-years from Earth and has a diameter of approximately 66,000 light-years, making it about 1/3 smaller than the Milky Way.
techeblog.com
Text-to-Pokemon AI Model Lets You Generate Pokémon from Any Text Description
While the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard in Tokyo looks cool, this ‘Text-to-Pokemon’ AI model might just be cooler. Simply put, put in any text prompt and generate your own Pokémon character without “prompt engineering” required. It was trained on BLIP captioned Pokémon images using two NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs on the Lambda GPU Cloud for around 15,000 step.
