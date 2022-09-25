Read full article on original website
Tesla job listings detail Elon Musk’s vision for 'thousands of Humanoid Robots within our factories'
Tesla (TSLA) job postings reveal the electric vehicle maker is doubling down on humanoid robots. Reuters recently reported the company is ramping up ambitious plans to develop the Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, with internal meetings and hiring for about 20 positions including software and firmware engineers, deep learning scientists, actuator technicians, and internships.
Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories
Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
These autonomous, wireless robots could dance on a human hair
Now, you may remember a similarly small machine from a few months ago, sitting proudly on the rim of a penny. Small, yes — but calling it a robot isn’t quite accurate. It was a tiny machine, for sure, but it operated through being repeatedly heated and cooled, leading it to expand and contract its legs.
Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered
In a new development in the field of micro and nanoelectronics, scientists at Cornell University developed microbots smaller than an ant's head yet capable of walking autonomously. The solar-powered robot, invisible to the naked eye, has a tiny microprocessor "brain" onboard that allows it to walk without being externally controlled.
DARPA RACER Program Has Autonomous Off-Road Vehicles That Can Navigate Complex Environments
Unlike this Corvette buggy, the autonomous off-road vehicles in the DARPA RACER program does not require a human driver behind the wheel. That’s right, the Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency (RACER) program can autonomously navigate complex environments by identifying, classifying, and avoiding obstacles at higher speeds. The...
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here’s what he wants to use them for ￼
Elon Musk’s Tesla is ready to expand from fleets of electric cars to legions of humanoid robots. The Texas-based company is looking to deploy thousands of robots, called Tesla Bot or Optimus, in its factories and elsewhere, Reuters reported. Several job listings on Tesla’s website dedicated to the “humanoid...
Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer charges from the sun and offers multi-band GNSS tech
Make cycling more spontaneous when you have the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer. This gadget not only charges via the sun but also boasts multi-band GNSS technology. First, its Power Glass solar-charging lens gives you up to 100 hours of riding time when you use battery-saver mode. Then, the GNSS tech ensures you get accurate GPS positioning no matter your environment—whether urban or forested. Along with high-quality navigation, it also has a great user experience. You’ll be able to customize your home page, review your ride summary with ease, and get key info in an instant. The 3.5-inch touchscreen display shows you everything, and you can view real-time stamina insights as well as recommended power targets. In fact, it even lets you classify your personal strengths and weaknesses. So you can work to improve them.
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
Picture this. You're walking down the street, and you're feeling...watched. No, there are no surveillance cameras, just a bunch of cars with googly eyes on them. It's not a dream; you're not in the Pixar movie Cars in the Pixar movie Cars, but in Takeo Igarashi's vision of the future.
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
AI-Enabled Laughing Robots are No Joke
Laughter is a nonverbal vocal expression that plays an important role in social situations and transcends cultural boundaries. Artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning is rapidly being explored as a powerful tool to enable robots to interact with humans for a variety of purposes. A new study published in Frontiers in Robotics and AI unveils a shared laughter generation AI system that enables a robot to share a laugh with a human for greater perceived empathetic conversational interaction.
MIT Engineers Develop a Wireless Underwater Camera That Doesn’t Require Batteries, Powered by Sound
Unlike the Aquanut underwater transformer robot, this wireless underwater camera, developed by MIT engineers, does not require batteries. This innovative camera is 100,000 times more energy-efficient than other undersea cameras and is capable of capturing color photos, even in dark underwater environments, while being able to transmit image data wirelessly through the water.
Elon Musk’s New Baby Is This Robot
Musk is hyping up the Optimus robot — but skeptics are not hard to find.
Meta's AI guru LeCun: Most of today's AI approaches will never lead to true intelligence
(Article is updated with a rebuttal by Gary Marcus in context.) Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist of Meta Properties, owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is likely to tick off a lot of people in his field. With the posting in June of a think piece on the Open Review...
Focally unveils the world's first Full colour Micro-led based true AR glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers' technology
The glasses combine state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing in a small form factor for assistive AR applications. GRAZ, Austria, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the cooperation...
Aeva Advances Autonomy with the First 4D LiDAR on the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Platform
Aeva's Unique Instant Velocity Detection Data Helps Accelerate Adoption of Safe Autonomous Driving. Aeva® AEVA, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its Aeries™ 4D LiDAR™ sensors are now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim platform. Aeva's Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR sensors detect 3D position, in addition to instant velocity for each point at distances up to 500 meters, bringing an added dimension to sensing and perception for safe autonomous driving.
Velodyne Lidar Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Stanley Robotics
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to Stanley Robotics for an automated valet parking solution. The innovative service uses autonomous handling robots to help car parks to improve the customer experience and increase the number of vehicles that can be stored. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005439/en/ All-electric, autonomous parking valet robot “Stan” by Stanley Robotics, equipped Velodyne Lidar’s Puck sensor (Photo: Stanley Robotics)
