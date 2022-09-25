ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AOL Corp

Tesla job listings detail Elon Musk’s vision for 'thousands of Humanoid Robots within our factories'

Tesla (TSLA) job postings reveal the electric vehicle maker is doubling down on humanoid robots. Reuters recently reported the company is ramping up ambitious plans to develop the Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, with internal meetings and hiring for about 20 positions including software and firmware engineers, deep learning scientists, actuator technicians, and internships.
JOBS
insideevs.com

Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories

Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

These autonomous, wireless robots could dance on a human hair

Now, you may remember a similarly small machine from a few months ago, sitting proudly on the rim of a penny. Small, yes — but calling it a robot isn’t quite accurate. It was a tiny machine, for sure, but it operated through being repeatedly heated and cooled, leading it to expand and contract its legs.
THEATER & DANCE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI

The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
SOFTWARE
Technology
Electronics
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Gadget Flow

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer charges from the sun and offers multi-band GNSS tech

Make cycling more spontaneous when you have the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer. This gadget not only charges via the sun but also boasts multi-band GNSS technology. First, its Power Glass solar-charging lens gives you up to 100 hours of riding time when you use battery-saver mode. Then, the GNSS tech ensures you get accurate GPS positioning no matter your environment—whether urban or forested. Along with high-quality navigation, it also has a great user experience. You’ll be able to customize your home page, review your ride summary with ease, and get key info in an instant. The 3.5-inch touchscreen display shows you everything, and you can view real-time stamina insights as well as recommended power targets. In fact, it even lets you classify your personal strengths and weaknesses. So you can work to improve them.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
techeblog.com

MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools

While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
ENGINEERING
psychologytoday.com

AI-Enabled Laughing Robots are No Joke

Laughter is a nonverbal vocal expression that plays an important role in social situations and transcends cultural boundaries. Artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning is rapidly being explored as a powerful tool to enable robots to interact with humans for a variety of purposes. A new study published in Frontiers in Robotics and AI unveils a shared laughter generation AI system that enables a robot to share a laugh with a human for greater perceived empathetic conversational interaction.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Develop a Wireless Underwater Camera That Doesn’t Require Batteries, Powered by Sound

Unlike the Aquanut underwater transformer robot, this wireless underwater camera, developed by MIT engineers, does not require batteries. This innovative camera is 100,000 times more energy-efficient than other undersea cameras and is capable of capturing color photos, even in dark underwater environments, while being able to transmit image data wirelessly through the water.
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

Focally unveils the world's first Full colour Micro-led based true AR glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers' technology

The glasses combine state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing in a small form factor for assistive AR applications. GRAZ, Austria, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the cooperation...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Aeva Advances Autonomy with the First 4D LiDAR on the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Platform

Aeva's Unique Instant Velocity Detection Data Helps Accelerate Adoption of Safe Autonomous Driving. Aeva® AEVA, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its Aeries™ 4D LiDAR™ sensors are now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim platform. Aeva's Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR sensors detect 3D position, in addition to instant velocity for each point at distances up to 500 meters, bringing an added dimension to sensing and perception for safe autonomous driving.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Velodyne Lidar Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Stanley Robotics

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to Stanley Robotics for an automated valet parking solution. The innovative service uses autonomous handling robots to help car parks to improve the customer experience and increase the number of vehicles that can be stored. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005439/en/ All-electric, autonomous parking valet robot “Stan” by Stanley Robotics, equipped Velodyne Lidar’s Puck sensor (Photo: Stanley Robotics)
BUSINESS

