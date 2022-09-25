Make cycling more spontaneous when you have the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer. This gadget not only charges via the sun but also boasts multi-band GNSS technology. First, its Power Glass solar-charging lens gives you up to 100 hours of riding time when you use battery-saver mode. Then, the GNSS tech ensures you get accurate GPS positioning no matter your environment—whether urban or forested. Along with high-quality navigation, it also has a great user experience. You’ll be able to customize your home page, review your ride summary with ease, and get key info in an instant. The 3.5-inch touchscreen display shows you everything, and you can view real-time stamina insights as well as recommended power targets. In fact, it even lets you classify your personal strengths and weaknesses. So you can work to improve them.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO