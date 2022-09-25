Read full article on original website
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start
The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Yardbarker
Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles
On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
theScore
Red Sox manager Cora disappointed with 2022: 'We just didn't perform'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn't happy with how the 2022 campaign turned out for his team after they were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday. "Disappointed," Cora said, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith. "We felt like we had a good team coming into the season, and we just didn't perform. We were very inconsistent in a lot of aspects of the game. And we've just got to get better."
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
FOX Sports
Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Muller: Called up ahead of start
Atlanta recalled Muller from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Washington. Alan Rangel was optioned to Gwinnett to clear room on the 28-man active roster for Muller, who is set to take the hill for Atlanta for the third time this season Tuesday. The 24-year-old owns a 5.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 39.1 career big-league innings, but he was one of the International League's top strikeout artists this season, racking up 159 punchouts in 134.2 frames. The strikeout upside he offers along with the good chance he has at coming away with a win Tuesday against the 100-loss Nationals could be enough to make Muller an appealing streaming option.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Set to return Tuesday
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Suarez (finger) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Suarez was placed on the IL on Sept. 17 due to a small fracture in the tip of his...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Closing in on return
Eovaldi (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start at some point during Boston's upcoming series against Baltimore, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Boston's coaching staff met Monday to determine the next steps in Eovaldi's recovery process and ultimately determined that the right-hander is ready...
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
