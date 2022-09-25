Atlanta recalled Muller from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Washington. Alan Rangel was optioned to Gwinnett to clear room on the 28-man active roster for Muller, who is set to take the hill for Atlanta for the third time this season Tuesday. The 24-year-old owns a 5.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 39.1 career big-league innings, but he was one of the International League's top strikeout artists this season, racking up 159 punchouts in 134.2 frames. The strikeout upside he offers along with the good chance he has at coming away with a win Tuesday against the 100-loss Nationals could be enough to make Muller an appealing streaming option.

