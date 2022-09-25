Read full article on original website
Your weekly horoscope for September 26 to October 2
With September drawing to a close - and autumn now officially upon us - you might be wondering what the final week of the month has in store based on your horoscope. We've rounded up this week's readings for each sign - what will the next few days bring for you?
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Your best efforts won't prevent a situation from falling flat on its face, but think fast and you can help it back on its feet again. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Claiming that you're being impartial isn't convincing anybody. Owe up to your side of the matter and others will owe up to theirs.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
These zodiac signs are the least likely to settle down
Society’s expectations for most people often include the following: a well-paying job, finding your soulmate, getting married, buying a home, and having children. While this is a perfectly reasonable dream to have, the reality is that this blueprint is nightmare fuel for some. Instead, they envision themselves hopping from...
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
What's your zodiac sign? (It may not be what you think it is)
On the surface, the determination of a zodiac sign seems devilishly simple. As the Earth orbits around the sun, our star appears in front of different constellations.
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Libra season is upon us! Well-balanced and committed, everything to know about your sign.
Forget Spooky season, October is Libra season. With the fall Zodiac signs entering their most powerful time, here's what to know about Libras.
This Month’s New Moon In Libra Is Bringing Balance To Your Life
I don’t know about you, but I can sense some major changes coming. With Libra season in full swing, not only is love in the crisp, fall air, but the need to restore justice and harmony is a top priority, which means pretty big shifts are on the horizon for every zodiac sign. Libra season is all about realigning the parts of your life that have been off-center, and the upcoming new moon is granting you the perfect opportunity to turn over a new leaf. As the September 2022 new moon in Libra prepares to take center stage, it will reinstate balance in the life of every zodiac sign where things have potentially felt one-sided or out of order. (Mercury retrograde, I blame you.)
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
Zodiac: Here's all you need to know about Libra season 2022
Virgo season was all about cleaning up the glitter and confetti from Leo’s time in the spotlight, calling everyone to line up their ducks in a row and organize their priorities. However, with Mercury retrograde—and five other plants spinning backward—throwing things into disarray, it’s been hard to keep up with the cosmic chaos.
Are You Ready To Manifest? The New Moon In Libra Is Here
Love is in the air — and so is the new moon in Libra. On September 25, the first lunation of fall will bestow its gifts upon us, bringing in a major amount of romantic, transformative, and fortune-filled energy. This particular new moon is all about transitions, mainly because...
What Are The Fire Signs Of The Zodiac? Here’s The Leo, Aries, Sagittarius Traits You Need To Know
There is something so fulfilling about reading your astrological birth chart, understanding all of your defining personality traits on a deeper level and ultimately, for me at least, using it to justify all of your bad behaviour. I know, I know, that’s not what astrology is all about… but hey, if you can blame perpetually ghosting exes on being an Aquarius rather than say, going to therapy to figure it out, you’re obviously going to do that, right?
September's New Moon In Libra Has Almost Arrived — Here's What Each Sign Should Know
Libra season is officially here, and with it, the new moon in Libra is just around the corner. It'll be peaking around 6 p.m. EDT on the evening of Sunday, September 25. Here's what each sign should know, according to astrology expert Desiree Roby Antila. (Be sure to check your sun and rising signs!)
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
These zodiac signs can’t take a joke
Everyone wants to have a fantastic sense of humor; after all, who wouldn’t want to be responsible for having the room wheezing and slapping at their knees? Unfortunately, while sharp wit and clever repartee come naturally to some signs, others are far too serious to lighten up, especially when they’re the butt of the joke. It’s healthy to enjoy a good laugh every now and then and be a good sport, but that’s asking a little too much from these signs:
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022
The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.
Zodiac: Everything you need to know about air signs
If you’re familiar with Western astrology, then you’re likely aware that the 12 signs are divided into four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. It’s easy to guess the characteristics of other signs: fire signs tend to be passionate and energetic, earth signs are reliable and grounded, and water signs are intuitive and emotional. But what about air signs? Are they… air-headed?
