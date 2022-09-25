I don’t know about you, but I can sense some major changes coming. With Libra season in full swing, not only is love in the crisp, fall air, but the need to restore justice and harmony is a top priority, which means pretty big shifts are on the horizon for every zodiac sign. Libra season is all about realigning the parts of your life that have been off-center, and the upcoming new moon is granting you the perfect opportunity to turn over a new leaf. As the September 2022 new moon in Libra prepares to take center stage, it will reinstate balance in the life of every zodiac sign where things have potentially felt one-sided or out of order. (Mercury retrograde, I blame you.)

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO