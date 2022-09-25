ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Sheer Lace Dress While Stepping Out In New York City And We're Still Not Over It

Jennifer Lopez is a style chameleon! Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen her wear a variety of different outfits ranging from sexy, ab-baring workoutwear while heading to a dance class in Los Angeles to some understated, chic ensembles while on her European honeymoon with her new husband, and of course, beyond-beautiful bridalwear during her and Ben Affleck’s fairy-tale Georgia wedding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Storm Reid
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Rihanna
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Runways#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Italian Fashion#Prada#Dolce Gabbana#The Redeem Team
Footwear News

Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels

If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon

Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We're Still Thinking About This Insane Cut-Out Dress Sydney Sweeney Wore To An After Party—She's Showing So Much Skin!

How many times have we said that after parties have even better looks than the main event?! While that was true for this year’s Met Gala, it also seems to be true for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Monday, September 12th, as we have yet another super sexy look that presented itself on an after party red carpet – this time courtesy of Sydney Sweeney!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Has Another Marilyn Monroe Moment with Lace Corset Dress and ‘Dolce & Gabbana Pizza’

Kim Kardashian is continuing to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe this year — though her latest venture looks a little different. In a new black-and-white video shared on Instagram, the Skims founder poses in the back of a limousine while paparazzi crowd the slightly rolled-down windows. Kardashian steals glances, laughs and feigns nonchalance towards them in a tousled blonde wig — similar to Monroe herself — while opening a “D&G”- printed box to pick up and eat a slice of pizza.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings...
NEWARK, NJ
ETOnline.com

The Best Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack: Save Up to 85% on Boots, Jackets, Handbags and More

If you are dreaming about revamping your wardrobe for fall without breaking the bank, Nordstrom Rack's sale will get you prepared for the new season. With the official start of fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to save up to 85% on cozy sweaters, lightweight jackets, designer handbags, and Chelsea boots. No coupon code is necessary for grabbing brands like UGG, Farm Rio, Michael Kors, Free People, and Kate Spade on sale.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Channels TLC In Dramatic Ruffled Skirt & Platform Boots at Margalicious Margarita Event With Ashley Benson

Vanessa Hudgens arrived in goth glam style for her Margalicious Margarita event in New York City on Sept. 18. The actress hosted the celebration with her close friend and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. Hudgens helped create the premium craft cocktail alongside Benson and Rosario Dawson. Hudgens was dressed in all-black attire for the affair. The singer wore a cropped black bralette. She teamed the strapless piece with a low-rise ruffled skirt. To amp up the look, the “High School Musical” alum accessorized with small hoop earrings, a silver chain necklace and carried her essentials in a black shoulder bag....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy