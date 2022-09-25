Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia football releases depth chart before Duke
Now sitting at 2-2 after last week’s loss to the Syracuse Orange, the Virginia Cavaliers have released their depth chart for this week’s contest at the Duke Blue Devils. With a number of changes and notable adjustments, we’ve got the breakdown of this week’s two-deep. Offense.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse football, now 4-0, rises two more spots in ACC Power Rankings
We’re now a full month into the 2022 football season, and as we head into the heart of ACC play, we’ve got a fresh new ACC Power Rankings for you. The Tigers had a scare in Winston Salem last week, but they showed why they are in the top spot. DJ Uiagalelei is starting to come into his own, and the defense did enough when called upon to get the victory on the road against a competitive Wake Forest team. There is no time to pat themselves on the back as the No. 2 team in the conference comes to Death Valley this weekend.
Augusta Free Press
The best CFB team in Virginia, according to the ESPN FPI: James Madison
The top-rated football program in Virginia, per the ESPN Football Power Index, isn’t either of the ACC schools, UVA or Virginia Tech. It’s James Madison, which sits at 65 in the FPI after the Dukes’ 32-28 win at Appalachian State on Saturday. The FPI projects JMU (3-0)...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA women’s soccer handles business against Louisville with a 2-0 victory
After a sub-standard effort against Notre Dame resulted in their first loss of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the friendly confines of Klöckner Stadium trying to get back on track. The opponent couldn’t have been better selected because Virginia has never lost to the Cardinals. And, following a rare loss, the UVA was quick to release coach Steve Swanson’s 61-8-13 record following a loss. Thus, the signs did not bode well for Louisville.
Syracuse Football: College GameDay coming to Hill is now highly unlikely
Syracuse football is off to a 4-0 start in the 2022 campaign, the Orange just entered the Coaches top-25 poll, and the team and its fan base would love for ESPN’s hugely popular College GameDay show to make its first appearance on the ‘Cuse campus this fall. However,...
Elite 2024 Prospect Caden Brown Recaps 'Fantastic' Syracuse Visit
One of the top players in the 2024 class regardless of position is Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall defensive lineman/linebacker Caden Brown. Brown holds offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia and others. He spent Friday at Syracuse and attended the win over ...
Syracuse Drops First Match of Season, Falls to Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. – A 10-man Syracuse squad picks up their first loss of the season following Leo Afonso’s 85th minute winner. Unfortunately, this was one of those games that the referees had a hold on from the jump. It is going to happen from time to time where a crew is quick to blow the whistle ...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Fan Reacts Survey: Will Brennan Armstrong return to his 2021 level?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. And be sure to join us down in the comments below to expand on your...
Axe: Defending SU fans that stay home; will ESPN’s College GameDay skip Syracuse again?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
Monday Musings: Which Basketball Recruits Make Sense for Adam Weitsman NIL Opportunity?
Adam Weitsman, a longtime supporter of Syracuse Athletics, recently announced through Syracuse.com that he is prepared to offer NIL deals of up to $1 million for one "five star" basketball and football prospect each year. While it is probably too far into the 2023 cycle for that to have an impact, ...
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
From Gettysburg to Chattanooga, the soldiers of the 149th N.Y. regiment from Syracuse fought bravely during the Civil War
On September 22, 1862, spurred by the Union victory at Antietam where nearly 23,000 men were killed or wounded in just 12 hours repelling Robert E. Lee’s first attempted invasion of the North, President Abraham Lincoln issued his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. This revolutionary executive order stated that on January...
New contenders emerge throughout Section III (4 things we learned from Week 3 in high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another week, another round of surprises in Section III football. Some classes have a clearer picture of who the top teams are, while others have more teams beginning to make their cases as real contenders. >> Football scores and standings.
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good
Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Racist shooting threats sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Racist shooting threats were sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools police said Monday, the same day another local high school closed and went to remote learning due to a similar threat. Corcoran High School and Henninger High Schools students received threats “using racist...
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
