ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Anchorage School Board dug deep $68 million fiscal hole using the Covid one-time funds

By SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRm0H_0i9sjigQ00

The Anchorage School Board has kicked the can down the road on its budget for the past few years. Consequently, it is facing a $68 million budget shortfall for the next school year.

This shortfall results from bad decisions made since the infusion of federal Covid relief dollars.

Much of this deficit is due to the district using one-time federal Covid money to pay for recurring costs. For example, the district has used $39.4 million federal Covid money to pay for teacher salaries and benefits.

It has also used another $2.9 million of federal Covid money to pay for non-certificated salaries. Here is a chart from the State showing percentages of expenses spent from federal Covid money on various categories by ASD:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFfXt_0i9sjigQ00

The total expenditure in the above chart is approximately $56.8 million.

The State Department of Education and Early Development warned school districts to not use the one-time Covid money for recurring expenses.

“It is your responsibility to communicate to your constituents that this approximately $504 million in funding statewide is a one-time addition to your budgets. You should not make permanent programmatic commitments with these funds. You should communicate clearly to your communities the temporary nature of this funding and its intended purpose. In order to minimize the impact when these funds expire, school districts must wisely invest these one-time funds. For example, consider how you can focus on a limited number of short- term goals that promise the maximum benefit for your students in the years ahead,” the Department of Education warned.

But the Anchorage School Board ignored the warning.

The State Department of Education said, “Furthermore, it is important to understand that since these are one-time funds and given the State of Alaska’s current fiscal situation, do not anticipate a replacement of these funds with State funding when they expire”.

But that is what the district is betting on by pressuring the legislators once again to increase the Base Student Allocation and add additional funding to close the $68 million budget gap.

As the district faces this budget crisis, student enrollment has also declined, leading to decreasing funded from the State.

Since fiscal year 2013, the Anchorage has lost more than 5,000 students while continuing with an even larger staff and excessive school buildings. The following graph by ASD shows this disconnect:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wwYb_0i9sjigQ00

The ASD Capital Improvement Plan shows an even more dramatic downward trend of students. This projects a decrease of an additional 6,000 students by 2027.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuEl7_0i9sjigQ00

It seems obvious to most that the need to close/consolidate schools to increase efficiency and lower costs is necessary. Once again, the school board faces some difficult decisions it previously failed to make.

But tough decisions must be made.

The district acknowledges that 18 schools are less than 65% filled, based on its own space requirements, not the State’s space requirements.

To help close a $68 million budget gap in the next fiscal year, the district must decide which schools to close and how to redraw school boundaries.

School closings and redrawing boundaries will be met with an uproar by parents.

However, closing a school will only save about $500,000 annually. The real cost is in salaries and benefits. These account for 86% of the general operating budget of the district.

The most recent Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (formerly CAFR) shows that from 2016/17 to 2020/21 school years there has been an increase from 176 to 220 “administration” employees. This is a 25% increase in overhead.

Since the 2022 adopted budget, Human Resources has grown from 29.69 FTEs (full -time equivalents) to 35 FTEs. Likewise, the Equity & Compliance office grew from zero FTEs to 5 FTEs.

This is typical of mission creep seen in a large bureaucracy.

During that same period of 2016/17 to 2020/21, the number of teachers decreased from 3263 to 3023, a 7% decrease in teachers.

We need effective classroom teachers more than administrators who push gender identity, diversity, equity and inclusion, aka critical race theory.

The board needs to focus on its core business of teaching students reading, math, history, and social studies.

Our students need to be able to enter college without taking remedial classes. Students need to be able to enter the work force able to read, do basic math, and use critical thinking skills to succeed.

The district needs to use multiple strategies and choices to avoid going over the fiscal cliff.

And you can help in this effort. You can provide your comments and recommendations to the ASD here: https://www.asdk12.org/Page/19360.

David Boyle is an education writer for Must Read Alaska.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskapublic.org

‘This did not happen overnight’: Anchorage schools superintendent says a variety of factors created $68M budget shortfall

The Anchorage School Board outlined its projected budget shortfall for the Anchorage Assembly on Friday. “The district is facing a budget shortfall of approximately $68 million going into the next fiscal year,” Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt told Assembly members. “This did not happen overnight. Over numerous years, a variety of factors have contributed to the situation.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Winter is coming: Assembly sends to mayor its plan that spends $2,285 per month to house each homeless person

The Anchorage Assembly, in a special meeting on Monday, voted to approve $2.4 million in funding for the Assembly’s plan to house about 350 homeless people for three months. That’s a cost of over $6,800 per person for the three months, or $2,285 per homeless person for housing alone, per month beginning on Oct. 1. That only pays for housing the homeless through December through this plan. It does not include services such as free meals and social services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Assembly approves Golden Lion, Sullivan as housing options

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly voted to approve an unnumbered resolution allowing the use of two city-owned properties as homeless shelters in a special meeting on Monday night. The resolution calls for the use of the former Golden Lion hotel and the reopening of the shelter at the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anchorage, AK
Health
State
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Coronavirus
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Education
Anchorage, AK
Education
Local
Alaska Health
Local
Alaska Coronavirus
Must Read Alaska

Monday: Anchorage Assembly to hear from public about its new homeless plan, after it delayed navigation center

The Anchorage Assembly will hold a special meeting on Monday to continue hearing the public’s opinion of its plan to house homeless at the Sullivan Arena and the Golden Lion Hotel, which will concentrate the homeless problem of Anchorage into a midtown area near Rogers Park, College Village, and Geneva Woods. The meeting will be from 6-8 pm at the Assembly Chambers in the Loussac Library, and the Assembly is expected to vote on the plan that appears to have been developed behind the scenes by the Assembly’s leftist majority in violation of the Alaska Open Meetings Act.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report September 26, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Mayor names new librarian for Anchorage: Virginia Clay McClure

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Virginia Clay McClure to be the director of the Anchorage libraries. McClure is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, and is not an unfamiliar person to the Anchorage library system. She worked for two years as an assistant director of public services, and was the librarian for the Mountain View branch. She worked in Kentucky public libraries before moving to Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash

Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state’s prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the Murder-2 charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter.
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#An Education#K12#Linus Covid#General Health#State#Asd#Early Development
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Alaska Beacon

On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence

On the early Saturday morning of Sept. 26, 1998, I woke up to my dad coming into my bedroom carrying the Anchorage Daily News. The front page headline was that my best childhood friend had been shot and murdered. I was 15 years old and still coming to terms with many things the wide world […] The post On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”
VALDEZ, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Flight Deal

Alaska Air: Chicago – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $300 (Basic Economy) / $360 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
ANCHORAGE, AK
coloradopols.com

Bummer: The Most Obvious Fundraiser in America Cancelled

Colorado Congressperson Lauren “Q*Bert” Boebert was scheduled to be in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday to be the special guest at a fundraiser for GOP Congressional candidate Sarah Palin. Boebert is often considered to be something like the off-brand version of Palin, the former Alaska Governor who somehow ended...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
BIG LAKE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy