Lewiston Fire Units Extinguish Vehicle, Brush Fire on Down River Road Monday Afternoon
LEWISTON - On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Lewiston Fire units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Down River Road in north Lewiston, just east of the Idaho/Washington State line. According to a release from the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving crews found a truck that...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Slick Ear Fire burning near Elgin
PENDLETON – Umatilla National Forest officials advise visitors that smoke may be visible in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness from a small wildfire burning near the Slick Ear Trail #3104 on the Pomeroy Ranger District. The Slick Ear Fire was discovered on Sept. 14 following a lightning storm and is located...
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
