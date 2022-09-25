ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers hold on to beat Buccaneers, 14-12

TAMPA – The Packers hung on for their lives Sunday, downing the Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady drove the Buccaneers 89 yards in the final three minutes for a touchdown with 14 seconds left to get within two points, but his two-point conversion pass which came from the 7-yard line after a delay of game penalty intended for WR Russell Gage was deflected by LB De'Vondre Campbell and fell incomplete.
Best photos from the Bears' Week 3 win vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 to advance to 2-1 on the season. But while it was far from a pretty performance, it was a win. The Bears had 281 rushing yards against the Texans, the most in a game for Chicago since 1984. But quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game continued to struggle. The Bears defense came away with two key interceptions, including Roquan Smith’s pick with about a minute left that led to Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal.
