The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 to advance to 2-1 on the season. But while it was far from a pretty performance, it was a win. The Bears had 281 rushing yards against the Texans, the most in a game for Chicago since 1984. But quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game continued to struggle. The Bears defense came away with two key interceptions, including Roquan Smith’s pick with about a minute left that led to Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO