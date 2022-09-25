Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATCH: Texans S Jalen Pitre gets first career interception
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre got his first career interception in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. With 2:55 to go in the first quarter, Pitre fielded an overthrown pass by quarterback Justin Fields as he was looking for tight end Cole Kmet. Pitre fumbled the takeaway, but quickly on top of the ball to retain possession for the Texans.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
Packers.com
Packers hold on to beat Buccaneers, 14-12
TAMPA – The Packers hung on for their lives Sunday, downing the Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady drove the Buccaneers 89 yards in the final three minutes for a touchdown with 14 seconds left to get within two points, but his two-point conversion pass which came from the 7-yard line after a delay of game penalty intended for WR Russell Gage was deflected by LB De'Vondre Campbell and fell incomplete.
Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers QB in Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers go to Florida this week to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Packers are coming off a great victory in Week 2 and will face an unbeaten Tampa Bay team. Here are our Aaron Rodgers Week 3 predictions as he faces a strong Buccaneers team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucs vs. Packers: Final score predictions for Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally get to enjoy the benefit of a home crowd for the first time this season, as they host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3. This matchups features a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in...
Best photos from the Bears' Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 to advance to 2-1 on the season. But while it was far from a pretty performance, it was a win. The Bears had 281 rushing yards against the Texans, the most in a game for Chicago since 1984. But quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game continued to struggle. The Bears defense came away with two key interceptions, including Roquan Smith’s pick with about a minute left that led to Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal.
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch
What more could a football fan want? It's Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in a battle of elite quarterbacks on playoff contenders.
