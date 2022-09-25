ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Comments / 3

Lynie
1d ago

My 1st thoughts on reading this article, is yes our Valley has become smoke filled in the last few years due to wildfires :( I would like to add if we managed our forest and had the loggers go in and log out those burnt trees and clean up all the dead debris we would not have fires that burn as much as they do now. I would also like to add that the Geo engineering with all of the aluminum sulfate and other chemicals that are landing on our tree that is very flammable and that is also adding to the fires burning as bad as they are.

Reply
3
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/26 – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass, Officers Investigate Shooting in Downtown Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Animal Abuse/Neglect Search Warrant – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass. Josephine County Animal Control Officers received a...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
Government Technology

Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team

(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Medford, OR
Government
Jackson County, OR
Government
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Wildfire#Until September#Medford Ore#Spanish
CBS News

13 malnourished dogs rescued from boarding business in Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Oregon -- Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth Street and...
GRANTS PASS, OR
iheart.com

Large Illegal Marijuana Bust In Southern Oregon

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd. Located at...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors

A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $1.1M for local youth

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised more than $1.1 million for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs. "Buck for Kids is all about giving the local youth an opportunity for a brighter...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Rise Up Siskiyou, Montague hosts its annual hot air balloon festival

MONTAGUE — Living in a small community has never stopped the City of Montague from showing the rest of Siskiyou County that they are present and will always help their neighbors. Montague is hosting its annual hot air balloon festival and this year is the first year since 2018 that it was able to have it this big and include hot air balloons, a car show, and a parade.
MONTAGUE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy