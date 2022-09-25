Read full article on original website
Related
Nikon adds four new lenses to the Nikon Z lens line-up
Four new Nikon Z lenses are on the way including two primes, a telephoto zoom, and a wide-angle zoom for APS-C bodies
Fstoppers
After Banning Some Third-Party Lenses, What Does Canon's RF Future Look Like?
Recently, Canon banned the production and sales of some third-party lenses for its RF mount cameras. Many photography enthusiasts bemoaned the decision and claimed Canon would lose out because of it. Now that Canon has confirmed the prohibition, what does the future look like for its RF mount cameras and lenses?
The best DSLR in 2022: Chunky, classic camera designs still loved today
The best DSLRs are still great cameras to buy today, with bigger bodies, better battery life and a huge range of lenses
PC Magazine
Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR Review
The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR ($1,999) is an appealing lens for Fujifilm X system photographers who have an eye for sports, wildlife, and other traditional telephoto subjects. A tight angle of view, carry-friendly weight, and all-weather construction are all strong points. And sports-friendly features like a preset focus button, an internal zoom design, and an Arca-Swiss tripod foot only improve its versatility. Put it all together and it's easy to see why the XF 150-600mm earns our Editors' Choice award for the X system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers
A First Look at the Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-H2 is the company's latest entry in its highly popular X Series line of mirrorless cameras, and it brings with it some impressive new features, the most notable being its new 40-megapixel sensor, the highest ever in an APS-C camera. This excellent video review takes a look at the new camera, how it compares to the X-H2S, and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
The best bridge camera in 2022: ultra-zoom cameras for far off subjects
The best bridge camera will deliver high-quality images, have a relatively big zoom and DSLR style handling
NFL・
Fstoppers
Different lenses
Despite i don't get a clew of Fstoppers how it works i step in to groups. What i like about the sony A7III (in my case) is the use of all party lenses with the right adapter. For this photo i used a Laowa 60mm macro 2x1 ans with help of focus peaking made a focus stack arround 19 images. Let me know what you think......
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best waterproof camera in 2022: underwater cameras for fun and action
The best waterproof cameras and perfect for shooting next to the pool, in the sea of on the beach
Fstoppers
About photo-stacking
Despite i don't get a clew of Fstoppers how it works i step in to groups. For this photo i used a Laowa 60mm macro 2x1 on a sony A7III and with help of focus peaking made a focus stack arround 19 images. Let me know what you think......
Fstoppers
First image in a series of composites.
Normally just shooting images but this time trying my hand to compositing as well, along the lines of The Hot Shots Calendars and Tac Girls. Model was shot on a green screen and placed in to the (reversed to match light and shadow) background from https://unsplash.com/photos/0ZPL7Q2xips . Thoughts on perspective and colour balancing appreciated.
Fstoppers
How Well Does Topaz Labs’ New Photo AI Sharpen Blurry Photos?
Topaz Labs Photo AI has been officially released, so take a look here to see what it is, how to use it, and how well it sharpens a blurry photograph. The days are coming, my friends, when photography will be little more than software manipulation of data. Believe me, I am not a convert who's jumped on early and is screaming my lungs out from the heavens that you must all follow suit or perish. I hate that software platforms are eliminating so many skills piece by piece and leaving many of us to ponder if we actually belong in the future. But make no mistake, the future is AI. It's simply a matter of how far AI goes and how far you're willing to let it infiltrate your own world. All that being said, some of the developments coming out now are quite remarkable, and you can't help but marvel at them.
Gizmodo
DJI Added a Dedicated Focus and Zoom Knob to its Stabilized Telescoping Smartphone Selfie Stick
Last year, DJI took its smartphone stabilizer in a different direction and turned the Osmo Mobile 5 into a super-powered extending selfie stick. For the new Osmo Mobile 6, the company is sticking with that approach, with some refinements that include a new status display and a dedicated knob for zooms and focus pulls.
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Zero Ultra is presented as the world's first 180W-charging, 200MP-camera smartphone
Infinix has now announced that its new and potentially world-beating 180W ThunderCharge technology will have its first outing in the Zero Ultra. The new smartphone is also now tipped to be the first to follow Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra in securing a cutting-edge 200MP sensor for its primary rear-facing lens.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector arrives weighing under 1 kg with unusual stand
ViewSonic has unveiled the M1 Pro projector, capable of producing 720p HD images. The device has a LED light source with a maximum brightness of 600 lumens, which is expected to last up to 30,000 hours. The projector has a short throw ratio of 1.07, meaning it can deliver a 100-in (~254 cm) wide picture 8.2 ft (~2.5 m) from the wall. The ViewSonic projector produces true-to-life colors, with a 125% Rec.709 color gamut.
Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar has an integrated speaker, preamp & sound card
Get the most from your instrument when you have the Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar. In fact, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, preamp, sound card, and smart audio guitar with onboard effects. This all-in-one smart audio guitar incorporates a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode. Additionally, it has a built-in preamp, tuner, and vocal remover button for making backtracks. It also has an integrated sound card and detachable outer frame. Use the free connected app to access deep EQ and editing effects. Furthermore, enjoy the detachable design, which allows for easy portability and storage. Play with multiple modes great for beginners and experts alike: music, karaoke, silent playing, jamming, and digital output. Crafted with a radius fretboard and zero fret design, it’s also comfortable to play. Finally, pair it with one of the NEXG charging stands in a coordinating color.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma GT2160HDR 4K UHD short throw gaming projector has super-ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio
Optoma has launched the GT2160HDR, a 4K UHD short-throw gaming projector. Thanks to a 0.496 throw ratio, the gadget can produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image at a distance of 1.1 m (~3.6 ft) from the screen. With support for HDR and HLG, the device can throw pictures from 100-in to 300-in (~254 to 762 cm) across, in aspect ratios such as 21:9 ultra-wide and 32:9 super-ultra-wide. The device has a maximum brightness of 4,000 ANSI lumens, with a lamp expected to last up to 15,000 hours.
Fstoppers
Outed: Sony a7R IV Drops From a 4.8/5 to a 2.5/5 After Removing Fake Reviews
Electronic Hub recently posted a study divulging which electronics have the most unreliable reviews on Amazon, with some of our most beloved cameras sitting near the top. Fakespot is a website which uses artificial intelligence to “detect fake reviews and scams.” Having analyzed Fakespot's data, Electronic Hub identified the electronics and brands with the highest density of Amazon reviews suspected of being fake or unreliable. Here is how the list stacked up:
DIY Photography
Sony FX30 APS-C cinema camera coming Sept 28th – ZV series & A7R V camera announcements expected next month
Sony has posted a teaser to YouTube for a new product being announced on Wednesday, September 28th at 10am Eastern (3pm UK time). Sony hasn’t specifically said what’s coming, except for the fact that it’s a new camera and that it’s part of the cinema line. Right now, though, all rumours seem to point towards it being the Sony FX30.
reviewed.com
The Best Camera Lenses of 2022
Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. These days, most cameras are so good...
Comments / 0