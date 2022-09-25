ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Magazine

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR Review

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR ($1,999) is an appealing lens for Fujifilm X system photographers who have an eye for sports, wildlife, and other traditional telephoto subjects. A tight angle of view, carry-friendly weight, and all-weather construction are all strong points. And sports-friendly features like a preset focus button, an internal zoom design, and an Arca-Swiss tripod foot only improve its versatility. Put it all together and it's easy to see why the XF 150-600mm earns our Editors' Choice award for the X system.
Fstoppers

A First Look at the Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera

The Fujifilm X-H2 is the company's latest entry in its highly popular X Series line of mirrorless cameras, and it brings with it some impressive new features, the most notable being its new 40-megapixel sensor, the highest ever in an APS-C camera. This excellent video review takes a look at the new camera, how it compares to the X-H2S, and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers

Different lenses

Despite i don't get a clew of Fstoppers how it works i step in to groups. What i like about the sony A7III (in my case) is the use of all party lenses with the right adapter. For this photo i used a Laowa 60mm macro 2x1 ans with help of focus peaking made a focus stack arround 19 images. Let me know what you think......
Fstoppers

About photo-stacking

Despite i don't get a clew of Fstoppers how it works i step in to groups. For this photo i used a Laowa 60mm macro 2x1 on a sony A7III and with help of focus peaking made a focus stack arround 19 images. Let me know what you think......
Fstoppers

First image in a series of composites.

Normally just shooting images but this time trying my hand to compositing as well, along the lines of The Hot Shots Calendars and Tac Girls. Model was shot on a green screen and placed in to the (reversed to match light and shadow) background from https://unsplash.com/photos/0ZPL7Q2xips . Thoughts on perspective and colour balancing appreciated.
Fstoppers

How Well Does Topaz Labs’ New Photo AI Sharpen Blurry Photos?

Topaz Labs Photo AI has been officially released, so take a look here to see what it is, how to use it, and how well it sharpens a blurry photograph. The days are coming, my friends, when photography will be little more than software manipulation of data. Believe me, I am not a convert who's jumped on early and is screaming my lungs out from the heavens that you must all follow suit or perish. I hate that software platforms are eliminating so many skills piece by piece and leaving many of us to ponder if we actually belong in the future. But make no mistake, the future is AI. It's simply a matter of how far AI goes and how far you're willing to let it infiltrate your own world. All that being said, some of the developments coming out now are quite remarkable, and you can't help but marvel at them.
notebookcheck.net

ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector arrives weighing under 1 kg with unusual stand

ViewSonic has unveiled the M1 Pro projector, capable of producing 720p HD images. The device has a LED light source with a maximum brightness of 600 lumens, which is expected to last up to 30,000 hours. The projector has a short throw ratio of 1.07, meaning it can deliver a 100-in (~254 cm) wide picture 8.2 ft (~2.5 m) from the wall. The ViewSonic projector produces true-to-life colors, with a 125% Rec.709 color gamut.
Gadget Flow

Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar has an integrated speaker, preamp & sound card

Get the most from your instrument when you have the Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar. In fact, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, preamp, sound card, and smart audio guitar with onboard effects. This all-in-one smart audio guitar incorporates a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode. Additionally, it has a built-in preamp, tuner, and vocal remover button for making backtracks. It also has an integrated sound card and detachable outer frame. Use the free connected app to access deep EQ and editing effects. Furthermore, enjoy the detachable design, which allows for easy portability and storage. Play with multiple modes great for beginners and experts alike: music, karaoke, silent playing, jamming, and digital output. Crafted with a radius fretboard and zero fret design, it’s also comfortable to play. Finally, pair it with one of the NEXG charging stands in a coordinating color.
notebookcheck.net

Optoma GT2160HDR 4K UHD short throw gaming projector has super-ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio

Optoma has launched the GT2160HDR, a 4K UHD short-throw gaming projector. Thanks to a 0.496 throw ratio, the gadget can produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image at a distance of 1.1 m (~3.6 ft) from the screen. With support for HDR and HLG, the device can throw pictures from 100-in to 300-in (~254 to 762 cm) across, in aspect ratios such as 21:9 ultra-wide and 32:9 super-ultra-wide. The device has a maximum brightness of 4,000 ANSI lumens, with a lamp expected to last up to 15,000 hours.
Fstoppers

Outed: Sony a7R IV Drops From a 4.8/5 to a 2.5/5 After Removing Fake Reviews

Electronic Hub recently posted a study divulging which electronics have the most unreliable reviews on Amazon, with some of our most beloved cameras sitting near the top. Fakespot is a website which uses artificial intelligence to “detect fake reviews and scams.” Having analyzed Fakespot's data, Electronic Hub identified the electronics and brands with the highest density of Amazon reviews suspected of being fake or unreliable. Here is how the list stacked up:
DIY Photography

Sony FX30 APS-C cinema camera coming Sept 28th – ZV series & A7R V camera announcements expected next month

Sony has posted a teaser to YouTube for a new product being announced on Wednesday, September 28th at 10am Eastern (3pm UK time). Sony hasn’t specifically said what’s coming, except for the fact that it’s a new camera and that it’s part of the cinema line. Right now, though, all rumours seem to point towards it being the Sony FX30.
reviewed.com

The Best Camera Lenses of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. These days, most cameras are so good...
