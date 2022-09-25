After a month of declines Yakima drivers are seeing a big increase at the pump this week. Officails at GasBuddy say average gas prices are up 28.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.63 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The Statewide average stands at $4.87 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO