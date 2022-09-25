ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 11

Paris K
1d ago

From what I have heard they did not find him in the vet but rumors say he has been found in the pond 🥲 ppl need to stop blaming the parents and accusing them unless u know them personally or even walked in there shoes quit throwing stones this can happen to anyone even u ppl that think your better then now since it never happened to u

Reply(4)
15
AP_000075.f701b9ab1d43470eaf6aefca5bd4b7cb.2136
1d ago

So sad! I’m not very optimistic that a good outcome is going to happen. Still hoping for a miracle.

Reply
5
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Overturned truck closes road in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road. The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson. This...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire danger forecast for Benton County high until further notice

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The fire danger forecast in Benton County is high and will remain so until further notice. This means that no burning is allowed within the city limits. According to a Benton County press release HIGH fire danger means:. Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
KENNEWICK, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

FBI takes over search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage

To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
UNION GAP, WA
98.3 The KEY

Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Expectations and How to Save Money at the Central Washington State Fair

YAKIMA, WA - With the Central Washington State Fair in full swing this year, I wanted to give you a list of expectations and how you can save money!. For the past two years, the COVID-19 Pandemic affected how the fair ran, but this year Kathy Kramer the CEO and President tells me the fair is finally back to its normal before the pandemic and better than ever.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yakima Herald Republic

New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos

Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge

NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers See Big Jump In Gas Prices

After a month of declines Yakima drivers are seeing a big increase at the pump this week. Officails at GasBuddy say average gas prices are up 28.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.63 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The Statewide average stands at $4.87 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Red flag warning comes as Goat Rocks Fire battle continues

PACKWOOD — The Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood continues to grow and is still 0% contained after having consumed 3,675 acres of forest as of Monday morning. On Monday from noon to 7 p.m., a red flag warning was put in place in the vicinity of the fire, which is a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that increase the potential for fire growth.
PACKWOOD, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Teenager suspected of DUI in Nob Hill crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old man from Puyallup is suspected of DUI charges after crashing into two cars trying to get away from a Washington State Patrol trooper in Yakima around 5:40 p.m. on September 23. The man was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 82 before the collision,...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy