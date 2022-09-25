ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19

By Kenny Rosarion, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to the throw against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist

The Dolphins answered the call in a big way and now they’re the top dog in the AFC East with Sunday’s victory over Buffalo. It was an excellent performance all the way around even if it wasn’t ideal in some ways. The Dolphins showed guts, grit and talent. They’re now the team to beat in the AFC East and one of the teams to beat in the AFC.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

How in the world did the Dolphins overcome a 90-39 disparity in plays run and roughly 40-20 split in time of possession? Miami finally takes down Buffalo after seven consecutive losses, even as Tua Tagovailoa was momentarily knocked out before returning for the second half. Buffalo, decimated by injuries and sweltering in the heat, was not opportunistic — uncharacteristically — late.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

The defense bailed out the Dolphins over and over again, and Miami escaped with an incredible win and a perch atop the AFC East ... and the conference itself?

Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor

And, we thought last week was earth-shaking? The Dolphins, propelled by a truly great defensive performance against a monster quarterback, got the two greatest consecutive regular-season wins in my memory. A legitimate AFC favorite.

