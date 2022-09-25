ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Midwest Energy holding public meeting in Great Bend on proposed rate changes

Midwest Energy is proposing a new three-part electric rate structure for residential and small business (General Service Small) featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge and would begin Jan. 1, 2023. The proposed rate changes would be revenue-neutral for the cooperative and would be phased in over a period of four years. As demand charges are introduced, energy charges will decline each year, offsetting much (in some cases, all) of the demand charge, resulting in a $0 monthly increase for an average residential customer.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property

Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Parts of K-156, U.S. 183 to be resurfaced in Pawnee County

A $6.28 million resurfacing project is expected to begin around Oct. 10 on parts of K-156 and U.S. 183 in Pawnee County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay at various locations on K-156 from the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line to the west city limits of Larned. The overall project will start on K-156, at the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Barton County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
KAKE TV

Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought

ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
ELLIS, KS
Great Bend Post

Hutchinson Airport to seek control tower replacement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Decision Making#Crop Yield#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Barton Ag Instructor
Great Bend Post

Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Great Bend Oct. 1

The colors of Alzheimer's flowers tell a story. Orange flowers are a dream of a world without the disease. Yellow flowers are for those giving care to someone with the Alzheimer's, blue flowers are for those afflicted with the disease, and purple flowers are a memorial to someone lost to the disease. The white flower gives hope. At each Walk to End Alzheimer's, there is just one white flower - a symbol of the first survivor of Alzheimer's.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning

RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
LANGDON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KWCH.com

Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
GORHAM, KS
Hays Post

Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry

A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
ELLIS, KS
Great Bend Post

Dr. Herwich now seeing patients at Larned hospital and clinic

A family medicine physician, who recently moved to Larned, has started seeing patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and its clinic, Pawnee Valley Medical Associates. Kurtis Herwich, DO, is caring for and treating patients of all ages, offering the full range of primary care services. His office is at the clinic.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Medicare open enrollment begins soon

Did you know that more than ten thousand people become eligible to enroll in Medicare each day because they turn 65 years old? Learning about the various parts of Medicare can be confusing at best. Factor in the advertisements we are bombarded with on TV and in the mail, it becomes difficult to sort out the best options.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy