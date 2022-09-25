Read full article on original website
Midwest Energy holding public meeting in Great Bend on proposed rate changes
Midwest Energy is proposing a new three-part electric rate structure for residential and small business (General Service Small) featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge and would begin Jan. 1, 2023. The proposed rate changes would be revenue-neutral for the cooperative and would be phased in over a period of four years. As demand charges are introduced, energy charges will decline each year, offsetting much (in some cases, all) of the demand charge, resulting in a $0 monthly increase for an average residential customer.
Local bidders will be given first look at specs on Hays USD 489 bond
The Hays school board heard a report on the progress of the bond issues projects at its meeting Monday. Preston Moore of Nabholz Construction, which is the district's construction manager at risk, discussed his company's role in bidding and managing subcontractors and vendors on the project. The designs for the...
Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property
Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
Parts of K-156, U.S. 183 to be resurfaced in Pawnee County
A $6.28 million resurfacing project is expected to begin around Oct. 10 on parts of K-156 and U.S. 183 in Pawnee County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay at various locations on K-156 from the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line to the west city limits of Larned. The overall project will start on K-156, at the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line.
Sunflower Diversified Services sponsors drawing for new vehicle
If a new vehicle is on the wish list for next year, local and area residents are encouraged to take a chance on winning a Chevy Trailblazer ACTIV, while simultaneously supporting children and adults with special needs. Sunflower Diversified Services is hosting this fundraiser; Ehler Chevrolet, Hoisington, is a sponsor....
KAKE TV
Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought
ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
Hutchinson Airport to seek control tower replacement
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
Hutchinson recovery program changing lives through jobs
Hutchinson is making waves in the recovery community. New Beginnings is a community development organization that started as a homeless shelter 30 years ago.
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Volunteers make 25 stops on first weekend of Great Bend cleanup
The dumpsters are filling up at Sunflower Diversified Services on east 10th Street in Great Bend. Two dozen Damn It, Do It volunteers helped with the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend, picking up various items for disposal at 25 residences around the city. "We took everything from tires on rims,...
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Great Bend Oct. 1
The colors of Alzheimer's flowers tell a story. Orange flowers are a dream of a world without the disease. Yellow flowers are for those giving care to someone with the Alzheimer's, blue flowers are for those afflicted with the disease, and purple flowers are a memorial to someone lost to the disease. The white flower gives hope. At each Walk to End Alzheimer's, there is just one white flower - a symbol of the first survivor of Alzheimer's.
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
Hoisington Library to host Civil War presentation on Oct. 8
Hoisington Public Library will host “The Civil War in Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Will Haynes at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas. Refreshments will be served. For Kansans, the...
KWCH.com
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry
A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
Dr. Herwich now seeing patients at Larned hospital and clinic
A family medicine physician, who recently moved to Larned, has started seeing patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and its clinic, Pawnee Valley Medical Associates. Kurtis Herwich, DO, is caring for and treating patients of all ages, offering the full range of primary care services. His office is at the clinic.
Local artists on display at BCC's Shafer Gallery through Nov. 3
A wide range of local artists’ work will be on display at the Shafer Gallery as part of the Barton County Arts Council Friends and Acquaintances exhibit Sept. 30 through Nov. 3. The show is underwritten by the Bill J. McKown Memorial Endowment distributed by the Golden Belt Community Foundation.
Wahlmeier helps Lady Panthers to fifth-place finish at Garden
Ten schools made up a large field for the Garden City tennis invitational Saturday. Kaylin Wahlmeier paced Great Bend with a fourth-place finish in the singles bracket. The Lady Panthers scored 58 points for fifth in the team standings. Garden City and Dodge City finished first and second, respectively, with 89 and 84 points.
KRUG: Medicare open enrollment begins soon
Did you know that more than ten thousand people become eligible to enroll in Medicare each day because they turn 65 years old? Learning about the various parts of Medicare can be confusing at best. Factor in the advertisements we are bombarded with on TV and in the mail, it becomes difficult to sort out the best options.
