Desoto, TX

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Three Metroplex Properties for $59M

Surmounting the challenges of volatility in the debt and capital markets, the firm arranged the sale of Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Commercial brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $58.9 million sale of three multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The properties are The Meadows, a 120-unit community in Lancaster; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas; and Monterrey, a 106-unit property in Fort Worth. The Silva Braly Team of Marcus & Millichap represented the three different sellers and procured the buyers after competitive marketing processes in all three transactions.
DALLAS, TX
Peak Capital Sells Dallas-Area SFR Community

Lument arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the buyer. Wexford Townhomes, a 122-unit single-family rental community in Duncanville, Texas, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix, Peak Capital Partners was the seller, which picked up the asset back in 2016. Lument‘s Vice President Michael Curland arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam

DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
DALLAS, TX
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions

The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
DALLAS, TX
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million

The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be

Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
DALLAS, TX
Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
Drug Overdoses in Local City Reach 3-Year High

Ambulance calls for drug overdoses have reached a three-year high in Tarrant County. On Wednesday, MedStar Mobile Healthcare reported their paramedics treated an average of three overdose patients per day in August. “To be quite frank, we are a little surprised and very concerned about what we saw,” said Matt...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

