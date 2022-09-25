Read full article on original website
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Community bailout fund: Helping to end mass incarceration, one bailout at a time
“Our main mission is to end mass incarceration because no one should be sitting in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. That’s against our constitutional rights, and until the day that we’re free, no one’s free,” Texas Organizing Project’s Policy Coordinator Laquita Garcia said.
multihousingnews.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Three Metroplex Properties for $59M
Surmounting the challenges of volatility in the debt and capital markets, the firm arranged the sale of Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Commercial brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $58.9 million sale of three multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The properties are The Meadows, a 120-unit community in Lancaster; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas; and Monterrey, a 106-unit property in Fort Worth. The Silva Braly Team of Marcus & Millichap represented the three different sellers and procured the buyers after competitive marketing processes in all three transactions.
multihousingnews.com
Peak Capital Sells Dallas-Area SFR Community
Lument arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the buyer. Wexford Townhomes, a 122-unit single-family rental community in Duncanville, Texas, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix, Peak Capital Partners was the seller, which picked up the asset back in 2016. Lument‘s Vice President Michael Curland arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer.
Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
fortworthreport.org
Explosive apartment growth prompts overwhelmed code department to request more employees
Bed bugs. Cockroaches. Busted pipes. Those are a few of the apartment problems Paige Charbonnet, executive director of Las Vegas Trail Rise, has heard from residents in the community. LVTRise often helps residents work through code violations in their living spaces and connects them to the right resources. “We hear...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
Dallas man charged with major real estate fraud scheme
A man from Dallas is facing several federal criminal charges over a real estate investment operation. Prosecutors say Timothy Lynch Barton scammed people out of $26 million.
Neighbors, businesses prepare for State Fair of Texas opening day
DALLAS — Big Tex is now standing in the center of Fair Park. The grounds are starting to get busy in preparation for the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off on Sept. 30. “I’m very excited,” said neighbor Patsy Dotie. Dotie is among neighbors looking forward...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Removes Mulch Pile at Cochran Park After Residents' Months-Long Push for Action
Editor's note, 9/26/2022, 8:17 a.m.: This story has been updated to accurately describe the mulch pile's location in relation to Bobby Abtahi's residence. The pile wasn't in "Abtahi's neighborhood." **. For the last few months, Bobby Abtahi and others in the neighborhood have been trying to get the city to...
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
fox4news.com
Cleaning and Greening: City of Dallas creates plan to clean up high-crime areas, crack down on code violations
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is getting aggressive about getting rid of blight in certain high-crime areas. A new program is underway that will proactively target cracking down on code violations. The city's new strategy is called "Cleaning and Greening." It involves the city proactively finding code violators instead...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
Drug Overdoses in Local City Reach 3-Year High
Ambulance calls for drug overdoses have reached a three-year high in Tarrant County. On Wednesday, MedStar Mobile Healthcare reported their paramedics treated an average of three overdose patients per day in August. “To be quite frank, we are a little surprised and very concerned about what we saw,” said Matt...
