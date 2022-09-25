Albany State among HBCUs to receive intern support grants

The Intern Support Grants awarded to national HBCUs like Albany State University is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains its Washington, D.C., internship program. Special Photo: Reginald Christian

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The HBCU National Center Foundation is bestowing $41,000 in Intern Support Grants to the HBCUs whose presidents or chancellors are participating in the 2022 National HBCU Week Conference, sponsored by the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

The Intern Support Grant is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains its Washington, D.C., internship program. Among the schools selected to receive the grants are Georgia’s three public HBCUs: Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State universities.