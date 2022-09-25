ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany State among HBCUs to receive intern support grants

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5Wm1_0i9sh2or00
The Intern Support Grants awarded to national HBCUs like Albany State University is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains its Washington, D.C., internship program. Special Photo: Reginald Christian

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The HBCU National Center Foundation is bestowing $41,000 in Intern Support Grants to the HBCUs whose presidents or chancellors are participating in the 2022 National HBCU Week Conference, sponsored by the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

The Intern Support Grant is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains its Washington, D.C., internship program. Among the schools selected to receive the grants are Georgia’s three public HBCUs: Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State universities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

ABAC student first recipient of Wrigley Scholarship

TIFTON — Bridget Dixon, an agricultural communication major at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, recently received the first-ever Steve W. Wrigley Scholarship Award from the University System of Georgia Foundation. Wrigley is a former USG chancellor. A native of Kite, Dixon represented ABAC and students from all 26 of the...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech to 'refresh' carpentry, masonry programs

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for its Carpentry Technology and Masonry Technology programs Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the college’s Carlton Construction Academy. Program refreshes are a way that Albany Tech introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the programs, creating a curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Albany, GA
Education
Fort Valley, GA
Education
Albany, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Fort Valley, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
City
Fort Valley, GA
Washington, DC
Education
Local
Georgia Government
southgatv.com

Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery

ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
ALBANY, GA
georgiasouthern.edu

Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Internship#Hbcus#Ne White House#Savannah State#Linus College#The White House#Hbcu
The Albany Herald

Albany Symphony Orchestra reschedules season opener

ALBANY — The Albany Symphony Orchestra recruits musicians from throughout the Southeast, including north Florida and extreme south Georgia. Many of those musicians are expected to be directly impacted by Hurricane Ian in the next few days. With the orchestra’s season-opening performance, “Brazilian Adventure,” scheduled for Saturday, the possibility...
ALBANY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County’s DA Shalena Cook Jones speaks at NAACP of Savannah meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP of Savannah held a public meeting Sunday and had Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appear as a guest speaker. Jones spoke for almost an hour and a half about a wide range of things, including the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system as a whole, what resources she would like to add to her office but by far the biggest topic of the afternoon was criminal justice reform.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Albany Herald

Congressman Sanford Bishop recognized by American Farm Bureau

DONALSONVILLE -- Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, D-Ga., was in Donalsonville Tuesday to receive the Friend of the Farm Bureau award from the American Farm Bureau. The award is given to members of Congress who support Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues as demonstrated by their voting record, and who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus, and approved by the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee County to honor distinguished alumni

LEESBURG — As the Lee County High School football team prepares to take on Houston County in its homecoming contest, the LCHS Distinguished Alumni Committee is preparing the final touches to welcome seven distinguished alumni back to LCHS and our community. The purpose of the program is to recognize...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WTGS

List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Flexing for entrepreneurs in Albany

ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy) have partnered to bring FLEX (Foundational Leadership and Entrepreneur X-perience) to Albany in local program “FLEX ABY.”. FLEX is a statewide youth entrepreneurship competition designed to...
ALBANY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County

Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
242
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy