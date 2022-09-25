ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andre Iguodala will be rejoining the Golden State Warriors soon

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

Andre Iguodala was close to retiring, but found his way back with the Golden State Warriors thanks to a last-minute push from Steph Curry. Because he initially planned on retiring, Iguodala had other plans scheduled for this weekend, and will not join the team until Monday.

The Warriors have already begun their training camp, but will not have Iguodala in the mix until Monday. While he does not project to have a huge role on the court next season, his veteran presence is something the Warriors know they need. With this season almost certain to see an increased role for several young players, Iguodala's ability to pour into guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman should go a long way towards their progression.

Relying more on veterans last season, the Warriors have young talent that is ready to break through. Still with championship aspirations, the Warriors will need these players to be legitimate contributors if they want to continue seeing minutes. Iguodala knows this, and joked that none of the young players should ever let him see the floor.

Still with their core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, which now includes the emergence of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the Warriors are favorites most places to repeat. If they do, Andre Iguodala will join his longtime teammates as a five-time champion.

