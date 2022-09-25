Read full article on original website
Related
New COVID-Like Virus in Russian Bats Shows Resistance to Vaccine Antibodies
A novel coronavirus found in Russian bats has scientists calling for an urgent effort in generalized vaccine development. Otherwise, they caution, another pandemic might be triggered by a deadly animal virus spilling over to humans. Similar to SARS-CoV-2, the new respiratory virus discovered among bats, known as Khosta-2, is covered...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
How Quickly Can You Get Infected With Omicron After An Exposure?
A new study reveals the average time it takes between infection and symptoms for recent COVID variants — and it's pretty fast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 4 top omicron symptoms you need to look out for
Here are the top COVID-19 symptoms you need to watch for. What are the top omicron symptoms? How important is the bivalent vaccine? What are the two main symptoms of omicron?
America is skeptical of the ‘dark horse’ COVID vaccine others abroad can’t get enough of
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Schwenksville, Penn., on Aug. 1. Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine received long-sought U.S. emergency-use authorization in July, but use is likely to be limited. Nearly 225 million Americans are considered fully COVID vaccinated by the U.S....
IFLScience
Alternative To COVID-19 Vaccines Neutralizes All Known Strains, Including Omicron
Scientists from the University of Tel Aviv have identified and isolated two new antibodies that appeared to have great efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The team found that the two had a combined neutralization efficacy against all strains – including the currently dominant one – of up to 95 percent.
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents urged to get vaccinated against mysterious 'Q fever' after cases of the rare bacterial disease doubled in a year
A disease that is spread from animal particles to people has doubled its usual transmission with people urged to vaccinate and wear a mask while mowing. Queensland Health has encouraged residents in the Wide Bay Region north of Brisbane to get vaccinated against Q fever. The rare bacterial disease causes...
How your cooker could put you and your kids at risk of deadly diseases
GAS cookers might be guilty of something a lot more sinister than eating up your money, experts have warned. The hobs, used by almost a third of households in the UK, emit potentially dangerous gases - even when turned off, a new study warns. According to scientists, gas cookers can...
What is tomato flu? New outbreak spreads in India as scientists try to decode mysterious virus
The surgence of a new influenza called tomato flu — because of the formation of red blisters that later come to resemble tomatoes — has led to India’s government issuing an advisory to all states.More than 82 children younger than five years of age, predominantly in southern Indian states, have reported the infection in local government hospitals, said the federal health ministry on Tuesday, citing data till 26 July, reported Indian news agency ANI.Also known as tomato fever, it is a variant of the Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) but scientists have still not found out the exact...
Viruses may be "watching" you
This article was originally published on The Conversation. After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might picture a virus as a nasty spiked ball — a mindless killer that gets into a cell and hijacks its machinery to create a gazillion copies of itself before bursting out. For many viruses, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the "mindless killer" epithet is essentially true.
Here’s How Effective the Original Vaccines Are Against Omicron
A study quantifies how well the original vaccines and boosters work against the Omicron variant
bloomberglaw.com
Antibiotics Misused During Covid Get New Look as Infections Rise
80% of hospitalized Covid patients got antibiotics in early pandemic months. Outpatient, long-term care settings need better prescribing data, analysts say. The CDC is devoting funding to dozens of local health departments for programs to stop improper antibiotic prescribing following the rise in deadly bacterial and fungal infections during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Long COVID: Researchers zeroing in on self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and...
Four cups of tea a day can help keep diabetes away, say Chinese scientists
Drinking plenty of tea – at least four cups a day – can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, research has found. Chinese academics behind the findings say that four or more cups of tea daily can lower the risk by 17% over 10 years. “Our results are exciting because they suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lessen their risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” said Xiaying Li from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, the lead author.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.
MedicalXpress
Quick test kit to determine a person's immunity against COVID-19 and its variants
A team of scientists from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed a quick test kit that can tell if a person has immunity against COVID-19 and its variants, based on the antibodies detected in a blood sample.
MedicalXpress
Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet
Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
Healthline
Reusable Contact Lenses May Increase Risk of Contracting Rare Preventable Eye Infection
Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious eye infection that can lead to sight loss. About 85 percent of cases occur in people who wear contact lenses. Researchers say people who wear reusable contact lenses have a higher risk of contracting the infection than those who wear disposable lenses do.
Comments / 0