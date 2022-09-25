Drinking plenty of tea – at least four cups a day – can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, research has found. Chinese academics behind the findings say that four or more cups of tea daily can lower the risk by 17% over 10 years. “Our results are exciting because they suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lessen their risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” said Xiaying Li from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, the lead author.

