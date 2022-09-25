ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
The Independent

What is tomato flu? New outbreak spreads in India as scientists try to decode mysterious virus

The surgence of a new influenza called tomato flu — because of the formation of red blisters that later come to resemble tomatoes — has led to India’s government issuing an advisory to all states.More than 82 children younger than five years of age, predominantly in southern Indian states, have reported the infection in local government hospitals, said the federal health ministry on Tuesday, citing data till 26 July, reported Indian news agency ANI.Also known as tomato fever, it is a variant of the Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) but scientists have still not found out the exact...
Salon

Viruses may be "watching" you

This article was originally published on The Conversation. After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might picture a virus as a nasty spiked ball — a mindless killer that gets into a cell and hijacks its machinery to create a gazillion copies of itself before bursting out. For many viruses, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the "mindless killer" epithet is essentially true.
bloomberglaw.com

Antibiotics Misused During Covid Get New Look as Infections Rise

80% of hospitalized Covid patients got antibiotics in early pandemic months. Outpatient, long-term care settings need better prescribing data, analysts say. The CDC is devoting funding to dozens of local health departments for programs to stop improper antibiotic prescribing following the rise in deadly bacterial and fungal infections during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Guardian

Four cups of tea a day can help keep diabetes away, say Chinese scientists

Drinking plenty of tea – at least four cups a day – can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, research has found. Chinese academics behind the findings say that four or more cups of tea daily can lower the risk by 17% over 10 years. “Our results are exciting because they suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lessen their risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” said Xiaying Li from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, the lead author.
MedicalXpress

Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet

Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
