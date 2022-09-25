ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Local football games rescheduled due to threat of Hurricane Ian

(WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is causing scheduling chaos for Week 7 of the high school football season. More than half-a-dozen games that were originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday have now been rescheduled for Wednesday of this week. Our WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week was going to be Bluffton vs. Hilton […]
HIGH SCHOOL
The Post and Courier

Summerville's Marquez Spells leads high school football honor roll

Summerville senior running back Marquez Spells rushed for 233 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 56-30 win over Goose Creek. Spells scored on runs of 59 and 80 yards. His 59-yard score came on the first play of the game and his 80-yard run came on his last carry of the game.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Some Aiken County prep football games moved to Thursday

With the threat of rain this weekend, some local high school football teams have announced changes to their Friday night games. For North Augusta High School the varsity football game against South Aiken has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at South Aiken. The JV game has been moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. at North Augusta High School, according to a social media post from the school.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Community Policy