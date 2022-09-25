With the threat of rain this weekend, some local high school football teams have announced changes to their Friday night games. For North Augusta High School the varsity football game against South Aiken has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at South Aiken. The JV game has been moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. at North Augusta High School, according to a social media post from the school.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO