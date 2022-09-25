ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

siuecougars.com

Men's Soccer Faces Final Nonconference Test Tuesday

SIUE (3-4-1, 0-2 MVC) vs. Memphis (5-1-1, 2-0 American) THE COUGARS: Have now lost three straight games, following a three-game winning streak. CONFERENCE CALL: Tonight is the final nonconference match of the season. Following tonight's game, the Cougars have six games remaining, all in Missouri Valley Conference play. FIVE ALIVE:...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

SIUE Blanks Eastern Illinois 1-0

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE's Lily Schnieders buried a 10-footer 2 minutes, 33 seconds into Sunday's Ohio Valley Conference contest against Eastern Illinois, and it held up for a 1-0 win. The victory vaults SIUE to first place in the OVC with a 3-0 record and nine points. SIUE is...
CHARLESTON, IL
siuecougars.com

SIUE Golf Set to Host Dolenc Invitational

SIUE golf will play host to 15 other teams when the SIUE Dolenc Invitational returns to Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois, Monday and Tuesday. The 2022 event marks the ninth time SIUE has hosted the event, named in honor of Derek and Kent Dolenc. The Cougars have three...
MADISON, IL
FOX2now.com

When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned

It is Homecoming Weekend at Centralia High School. Anija Moffett was crowned as Queen and William Graham as King. The rest of the homecoming court was senior candidate Ciara Newcomb with no male escort, Junior attendants Madison Wiesen and Lane Griffin, Sophomore Attendants Natalia Guerrero and Gavin Jolliff, and Freshman candidates Harmony Barnes and Cooper Dodson.
CENTRALIA, IL
stlsportspage.com

Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7

Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting

A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
ALTON, IL
Alestle

Preacher’s return to campus brings protest

Local religious figure and preacher Tom Rayborn returned to campus last week after being barred from the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Rayborn’s presence sparked controversy, including an SIUE community town hall meeting addressing the campus’ concerns about alleged hate speech in Rayborn’s preaching and multiple protests against his presence on campus.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

