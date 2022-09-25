ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

East Tennessean

Service Saturday inspires students to volunteer for local community

Volunteer ETSU hosted its monthly Service Saturday event this past Saturday, Sept. 24. Students, faculty, and staff joined together on off-campus locations that spanned from Downton Johnson City to Kingsport to offer their services and work to better the community. “Service Saturday is an event that aims to gather people...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Living Well: Sinus Rinse Benefits

(WJHL) Jessica Patrone, President and Owner, of Procompounding, LLC in Johnson City tells us how a compounded sinus rinse can help attack for allergies and sinus infections. For more information please visit Procompounding online.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.

ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers at the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food vendors were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Hazzard Fest attracts ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fans from afar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hazzard Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard”, took place this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The festival included food, car shows, comedy, wrestling and much more. One of the main attractions of the festival were guest appearances, where attendees could meet some […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights

MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?

MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
MENDOTA, VA
WJHL

Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton woman charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution

Jamie Lee Nunley, 34 of Elizabethton, was charged Friday, Sept. 23, with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, corrections officers discovered an anomaly on a body scan during the booking process. She had in her possession methamphetamine weighing less than 0.5 grams, which garnered both Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and Manufacture, Deliver, Sell of Possession of Methamphetamine charges.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WHNT-TV

TBI agent describes finding Evelyn Boswell’s body

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property. Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm

A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
KINGSPORT, TN

