East Tennessean
Service Saturday inspires students to volunteer for local community
Volunteer ETSU hosted its monthly Service Saturday event this past Saturday, Sept. 24. Students, faculty, and staff joined together on off-campus locations that spanned from Downton Johnson City to Kingsport to offer their services and work to better the community. “Service Saturday is an event that aims to gather people...
wjhl.com
Living Well: Sinus Rinse Benefits
(WJHL) Jessica Patrone, President and Owner, of Procompounding, LLC in Johnson City tells us how a compounded sinus rinse can help attack for allergies and sinus infections. For more information please visit Procompounding online.
Army veteran transitions from homelessness to home ownership in Tennessee
BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL) — More than 30,000 veterans in the United States are homeless. One of them is about to move into a home of his own after a remarkable show of community support that began a week ago during Race Week at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In the days prior to the […]
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
Kingsport Times-News
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers at the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food vendors were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Hazzard Fest attracts ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fans from afar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hazzard Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard”, took place this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The festival included food, car shows, comedy, wrestling and much more. One of the main attractions of the festival were guest appearances, where attendees could meet some […]
Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Animal Shelter at full capacity, urgently needs adoptions
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter says it is at full capacity with both cats and dogs, and is in urgent need of adoptions. Shelter staff say adoption fees have been discounted throughout the end of this month and all of October, in an effort to help free up space.
Tennessee Tribune
Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
wjhl.com
Fried apple pies with Stanley’s Produce
Tracy & John Darr from Stanley’s Produce, show us their recipe for fried apple pies, ahead of the big Apple Festival coming up in Erwin!
Kingsport Times-News
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
Megan Boswell new lawyer bid: Public defender explains when switch would be appropriate
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell may want a new publicly-appointed attorney in her murder defense, but a local public defender said judges usually set a high bar for allowing such changes — and with good reason. Boswell, who is accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn in early 2020, told Judge Jim Goodwin Friday […]
Kingsport Times-News
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton woman charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution
Jamie Lee Nunley, 34 of Elizabethton, was charged Friday, Sept. 23, with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, corrections officers discovered an anomaly on a body scan during the booking process. She had in her possession methamphetamine weighing less than 0.5 grams, which garnered both Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and Manufacture, Deliver, Sell of Possession of Methamphetamine charges.
WHNT-TV
TBI agent describes finding Evelyn Boswell’s body
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property. Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm
A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
