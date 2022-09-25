Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3
For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride. The Dolphins...
WATCH: Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey freaks out, smashes tablet and headset in Week 3 loss
Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams,
Dolphins-Bills was supposed to be shootout of the week. Miami’s defense had other plans.
Melvin Ingram does not want to hear anyone ever suggest the Miami Dolphins let someone score — not after the way he and his defense have stood up at the goal line against two of the best quarterbacks in the league in the last two weeks.
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Texas
Johnson Jr. talked Texas Prep Week during the program's weekly press conference.
With Hurricane Ian approaching Tampa, Bucs will practice in Miami this week
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 on Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, and Tampa Bay is expected to start seeing hurricane conditions by Wednesday. The current storm surge forecast for the area is up to 10 feet. The NFL is monitoring the hurricane with the Buccaneers...
