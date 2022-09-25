ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3

For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Bridgewater, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Popculture

Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

With Hurricane Ian approaching Tampa, Bucs will practice in Miami this week

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 on Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, and Tampa Bay is expected to start seeing hurricane conditions by Wednesday. The current storm surge forecast for the area is up to 10 feet. The NFL is monitoring the hurricane with the Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy