Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Vote for your week four Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

The Black Diamond Trophy resides in Morgantown indefinitely after WVU convincingly defeated Virginia Tech 33-10 in Blacksburg on Thursday. Plenty of Mountaineers had their hand in the victory, which was the largest their program has had in road meetings with the Hokies. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Game time announced for WVU hoops vs. Auburn

The schedule has been determined for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge. The 10th annual event will be played on Saturday, January 28. West Virginia will be featured in the first matchup of the day. The Mountaineers will host Auburn at noon ET. It will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win

Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win. Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. Neither Texas, which dropped out of...
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Update on WVU Football Recruiting

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode

Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
WTRF- 7News

Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
FORT MYERS, FL
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia abortion protester arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

