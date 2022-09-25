Read full article on original website
Vote for your week four Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
The Black Diamond Trophy resides in Morgantown indefinitely after WVU convincingly defeated Virginia Tech 33-10 in Blacksburg on Thursday. Plenty of Mountaineers had their hand in the victory, which was the largest their program has had in road meetings with the Hokies. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
Game time announced for WVU hoops vs. Auburn
The schedule has been determined for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge. The 10th annual event will be played on Saturday, January 28. West Virginia will be featured in the first matchup of the day. The Mountaineers will host Auburn at noon ET. It will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win. Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. Neither Texas, which dropped out of...
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
Quick Hits: Huggins impressed by team as practice begins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s preseason has officially arrived. The West Virginia men’s basketball team’s preseason practice schedule tipped off Monday, as the Mountaineers are just over one month away from their exhibition against Bowling Green on Oct. 28. Head coach Bob Huggins, who was recently...
Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU
Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
Kick time announced for WVU-Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas. The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1. Both squads enter 2-2...
Spells Pick-6 up for Big 12 Play of the Week
For the second week in a row, a West Virginia football player needs Mountaineer Nation’s vote. Last week, it was Reese Smith, who’s impressive catch was one of the top plays in the Big 12. This week, true freshman Jacolby Spells is up for the honor. Spells’ Pick-6...
Segalla’s brace lifts WVU over Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind a brace from fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team recorded a 2-0 win over Iowa State at Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday afternoon. Segalla earned her second career brace with tallies in the 66th and...
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
West Virginia abortion protester arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
