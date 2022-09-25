Read full article on original website
Instant analysis after Bengals beat Jets in Week 3
They won, 27-12. Joe Burrow’s offense found new life on the road, exploding out of the gates for big plays while the defense put on another strong showing. The result was a win that put them back on track just before a Thursday night game against Miami. Here are...
Bills Fans Have Invaded Miami: Fans React
The Buffalo Bills have one of the best fan bases in all the NFL. And on Saturday, Bills Mafia made their presence felt on South Beach. Via Joe Pompliano, Bills fans took over in Miami ahead of the team's AFC East matchup with the Dolphins on Sunday:. Football fans reacted...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
FOX Sports
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
Jets QB Zach Wilson to play vs Steelers in Week 4
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets should have quarterback Zach Wilson back when the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week Four. Wilson suffered a meniscus injury during the preseason but didn’t go on IR while he recovered so he could continue to practice with the team. The Jets have never been in any rush to get Wilson back on the field with veteran Joe Flacco starting in his place.
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
NFL・
First look: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) welcome the Miami Dolphins (3-0) to Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bengals come into this game...
Popculture
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
Yardbarker
Jets WR Garrett Wilson returns to game vs. Bengals after first-half injury
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
