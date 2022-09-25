According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets should have quarterback Zach Wilson back when the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week Four. Wilson suffered a meniscus injury during the preseason but didn’t go on IR while he recovered so he could continue to practice with the team. The Jets have never been in any rush to get Wilson back on the field with veteran Joe Flacco starting in his place.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO