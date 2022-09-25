ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Bills Fans Have Invaded Miami: Fans React

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best fan bases in all the NFL. And on Saturday, Bills Mafia made their presence felt on South Beach. Via Joe Pompliano, Bills fans took over in Miami ahead of the team's AFC East matchup with the Dolphins on Sunday:. Football fans reacted...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets QB Zach Wilson to play vs Steelers in Week 4

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets should have quarterback Zach Wilson back when the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week Four. Wilson suffered a meniscus injury during the preseason but didn’t go on IR while he recovered so he could continue to practice with the team. The Jets have never been in any rush to get Wilson back on the field with veteran Joe Flacco starting in his place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
BUFFALO, NY
