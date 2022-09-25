Georgia Tech calls special meeting of athletic board, could affect Geoff Collins

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech fires head coach Geoff Collins, athletic director
ATLANTA - Georgia Tech’s athletic association has fired football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury, according to a Monday announcement from the institution. Both Collins and Stansbury were informed that they were being removed from their positions at the university during a Monday morning meeting open only...
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News
Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
247Sports
Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia
Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
stupiddope.com
New Head Basketball Coach Returns Home to Clark Atlanta University
In a loop that took him from Clark Atlanta University (CAU) to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, then to neighboring Morehouse College, Alfred Jordan is returning home to where it all began for him: he is the new head basketball coach for the CAU Basketball team. “Returning to...
The WNBA Star Turned Team Owner Who Found Her Voice
This is an excerpt from the book The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice, edited by Steve Fiffer and to be published by NewSouth Books this November. For The Moment, Fiffer interviewed more than 35 activists of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. Among those featured are Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative; Don Katz, founder of Audible.com; and award-winning writer Edwidge Danticat. Excerpts featuring Jackson, MS Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Professor Ebony Lumumba, Zev Shapiro, and Christian Picciolini appeared here previously.Renee Montgomery, 35, is the co-owner/vice president of the Women’s...
eastcobbnews.com
Wheeler HS magnet student earns perfect score on SAT
Khan Nguyen, a junior in the STEAM magnet program at Wheeler High School, received a perfect score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in his first time taking the test. His mother, Tuyet Anh, sent word of his accomplishment, along with the photo, and some additional information. She says he...
fox5atlanta.com
How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia
ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late August order gives the Georgia State board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure,...
WALB 10
ASU mourning death of student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
cohaitungchi.com
20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night
There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
Atlanta Magazine
How to make housing affordable in Atlanta
Five years ago, then Atlanta City Councilmember Andre Dickens championed legislation that put real estate developers on notice: If you want to build swanky apartment complexes in the city’s fastest-gentrifying areas, you need to reserve a few units for people who typically couldn’t afford to live there—or pay a fine.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Historical marker in East Point remembers man lynched amid 1906 massacre
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at a spot in East Point to mark a tragic moment in metro Atlanta history....
Thrillist
The Best Record Stores in Atlanta
There’s nothing like holding music in your hand. Not your phone, blasting your playlist from its speakers—but real-deal physical music, from cassette tapes to 12” vinyl records. When you collect physical copies of your favorite songs and albums, each record has its own special story, and every time you play it, you remember where you were and what you went through to add it to your collection. Those experiences and feelings cannot be duplicated by simply going to your preferred streaming app, and that’s why record stores are still around to this day. And as a city that’s renowned for its music scene, it only makes sense that Atlanta is home to plenty of phenomenal independent record stores. The hard part isn’t finding a “mom and pop” record store near you—it’s finding the right one for you. With everything from full-fledged record lounges to record store-comic book shop hybrids spread throughout the city, there are a lot of local shops to choose from, so to help you out, here is our guide to the 10 best record stores in Atlanta.
‘Woman Thou Art Loosed’ conferences end, but messages to continue
Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” conference, which is holding its final...
Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert
Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
atlinq.com
Three Robinson Sisters Receive U. S. Presidential Award
Freedom rider Dr. Mary Ann Smith Wilson; Civil Rights Icon and Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) activist Ruby Doris Smith Robinson (1942 – 1967); and minister, author, and executive producer Catherine Smith Robinson, M.Ed. Photo Courtesy of Catherine Smith Robinson and Catherine Smith Robinson’s Collection. Freedom rider Dr....
