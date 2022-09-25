ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
On3.com

College GameDay coming to town for Clemson-NC State

The Clemson-NC State matchup will have a little extra excitement surrounding it on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to town for the game, it has been announced. This will be College GameDay’s first trip to Clemson since 2020 when the show was in town as the Tigers hosted Miami.
CBS Sports

College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee leaps into top 10 as Penn State, Florida State, Kansas join

One-third of the way through the season, we got a Saturday in which the nation's best pass catcher, injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was nowhere to be found yet his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, still threw five touchdowns for Ohio State. It was a Saturday when one of the nation's best defenses slumped at Clemson but a quarterback with doubters, D.J. Uiagalelei, soared.
FOX Sports

Kentucky, Tennessee debut in Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings

Is the SEC underrated? The emergence of Kentucky and. Both schools have earned their highest rankings in more than a decade (decades, as it pertains to Kentucky). Accordingly, they have catapulted into Joel Klatt's weekly top 10. His latest top-10 poll pushed out future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas, while North Carolina State, Utah and Washington narrowly missed the cut.
Yardbarker

Oregon Climbs to No. 13 in AP Poll After Win Over Washington State

The AP released their Top 25 Rankings Sunday morning and Oregon continued its upward climb. After their comeback win over Washington State, the Ducks have climbed two spots in the poll to No. 13. Find the full poll below:. 1. Georgia (4-0) (55 first place votes) 2. Alabama (4-0) 3....
ESPN

Tennessee, NC State end top-10 droughts in AP college football poll

And NC State broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama (four first-place votes), No. 3 Ohio State (four first-place votes), No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.
WTOK-TV

MAIS set to host first All Star Volleyball game this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools will host the first All Star Volleyball game this year following the MAIS state championship games. The volleyball tournament will be held at the end of the season at Jackson Academy on October 20th. It is a senior only tournament...
