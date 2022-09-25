Read full article on original website
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
With an interesting Week 4 behind us, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 poll following a weeks worth of nail-biters, upsets and overtimes, and some of the moves may come as a surprise. According to CBS Sports, the biggest losers from Saturday were Oklahoma and Arkansas, dropping down...
Despite a season that has already been filled with upsets, change finally comes to the College Football Playoff projection for the first time following Week 4 action. Falling 41-34 to Kansas State on Saturday night, Oklahoma has been bounced from the field of four and replaced by Clemson. While the...
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
The Clemson-NC State matchup will have a little extra excitement surrounding it on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to town for the game, it has been announced. This will be College GameDay’s first trip to Clemson since 2020 when the show was in town as the Tigers hosted Miami.
One-third of the way through the season, we got a Saturday in which the nation's best pass catcher, injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was nowhere to be found yet his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, still threw five touchdowns for Ohio State. It was a Saturday when one of the nation's best defenses slumped at Clemson but a quarterback with doubters, D.J. Uiagalelei, soared.
For the first time this season our ACC Power Rankings have some real weight to them following a heavy-weight clash at the top and the further revealing of some pretenders in the first month of the season. No. 5 Clemson survived a thrilling double-overtime contest on the road at No....
Is the SEC underrated? The emergence of Kentucky and. Both schools have earned their highest rankings in more than a decade (decades, as it pertains to Kentucky). Accordingly, they have catapulted into Joel Klatt's weekly top 10. His latest top-10 poll pushed out future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas, while North Carolina State, Utah and Washington narrowly missed the cut.
The AP released their Top 25 Rankings Sunday morning and Oregon continued its upward climb. After their comeback win over Washington State, the Ducks have climbed two spots in the poll to No. 13. Find the full poll below:. 1. Georgia (4-0) (55 first place votes) 2. Alabama (4-0) 3....
And NC State broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama (four first-place votes), No. 3 Ohio State (four first-place votes), No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools will host the first All Star Volleyball game this year following the MAIS state championship games. The volleyball tournament will be held at the end of the season at Jackson Academy on October 20th. It is a senior only tournament...
