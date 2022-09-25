ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupun, WI

Comments / 0

Related
dailydodge.com

News – September 27, 2022

(Beaver Dam) Moraine Park Technical College held a forum yesterday to share more details about a referendum question district voters will see on their fall ballot. The $55-million-dollar referendum seeks to upgrade facilities and address workforce training needs. Construction would be split up in to four major projects. A combined $27-million-dollars would go towards updating the Fond du Lac campus’ manufacturing and trades wing as well as its health and human services facility. Another project would see roughly $18.5-million-dollars spent on building a 46,000 square foot addition for its welding and fabrication program at the West Bend campus. Just over $9-million would go towards building a new fire training facility. A link to more information is available at DailyDodge.com.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

Watertown Man Arrested For Seventh OWI Offense

(Watertown) A Watertown man has been arrested for his seventh offense Operating While under the Influence. Justin Ready was allegedly stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol Sunday just after 11pm on Interstate 39/90/94 in Dane County. According to the Department of Transportation, Ready was pulled over for a lane deviation....
WATERTOWN, WI
dailydodge.com

DCSO Encourages The Public To Get Insurance For Their Vehicle

(Juneau) Local law enforcement is reminding motorists to ensure their vehicle. It is the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office September Law of the Month. According to state statute, no one can operate a vehicle unless the owner has a liability policy. It also requires that the driver display the proof...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waupun, WI
Government
City
Waupun, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who did not return from work

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for an inmate who they said walked away from a worksite Monday. Ryan Wolter, 30, is part of the county’s Huber program, meaning he has work release privileges. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Wolter did not return after working in Watertown Monday. He reportedly has several ties to the area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the third time in less than a week, the sun is being blamed as a factor in a fatal crash. A 52-year-old Neenah woman was killed in a crash in the Village of Harrison Tuesday morning, just outside the Harrison Fire Department. At about...
NEENAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Emt
wrcitytimes.com

Adams Co. crash claims life

FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hubertus man faces animal mistreatment charges, nearly 50 dogs seized

Hubertus man faces animal mistreatment charges, nearly 50 dogs seized. Colton Brooder, 34, of Hubertus faces multiple charges after nearly 50 puppies were seized in Richfield. The good news here is that all found new, loving homes after this ordeal – adopted out days after they arrived in Wisconsin, many in an open pickup truck bed.
HUBERTUS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton PD seeking public’s help identifying man allegedly involved with theft at a high school

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below. According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy