(Beaver Dam) Moraine Park Technical College held a forum yesterday to share more details about a referendum question district voters will see on their fall ballot. The $55-million-dollar referendum seeks to upgrade facilities and address workforce training needs. Construction would be split up in to four major projects. A combined $27-million-dollars would go towards updating the Fond du Lac campus’ manufacturing and trades wing as well as its health and human services facility. Another project would see roughly $18.5-million-dollars spent on building a 46,000 square foot addition for its welding and fabrication program at the West Bend campus. Just over $9-million would go towards building a new fire training facility. A link to more information is available at DailyDodge.com.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO