News – September 27, 2022
(Beaver Dam) Moraine Park Technical College held a forum yesterday to share more details about a referendum question district voters will see on their fall ballot. The $55-million-dollar referendum seeks to upgrade facilities and address workforce training needs. Construction would be split up in to four major projects. A combined $27-million-dollars would go towards updating the Fond du Lac campus’ manufacturing and trades wing as well as its health and human services facility. Another project would see roughly $18.5-million-dollars spent on building a 46,000 square foot addition for its welding and fabrication program at the West Bend campus. Just over $9-million would go towards building a new fire training facility. A link to more information is available at DailyDodge.com.
Watertown Man Arrested For Seventh OWI Offense
(Watertown) A Watertown man has been arrested for his seventh offense Operating While under the Influence. Justin Ready was allegedly stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol Sunday just after 11pm on Interstate 39/90/94 in Dane County. According to the Department of Transportation, Ready was pulled over for a lane deviation....
DCSO Encourages The Public To Get Insurance For Their Vehicle
(Juneau) Local law enforcement is reminding motorists to ensure their vehicle. It is the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office September Law of the Month. According to state statute, no one can operate a vehicle unless the owner has a liability policy. It also requires that the driver display the proof...
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
WBAY Green Bay
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who did not return from work
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for an inmate who they said walked away from a worksite Monday. Ryan Wolter, 30, is part of the county’s Huber program, meaning he has work release privileges. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Wolter did not return after working in Watertown Monday. He reportedly has several ties to the area.
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the third time in less than a week, the sun is being blamed as a factor in a fatal crash. A 52-year-old Neenah woman was killed in a crash in the Village of Harrison Tuesday morning, just outside the Harrison Fire Department. At about...
Town of Farmington man, 22, dies in crash Sunday morning | By Washington County Sheriff
September 25, 2022 – Town of Farmington, WI – On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 4:11 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of what was first reported as a possible hit-and-run crash in the 7900 block of CTY Trunk M in the Town of Farmington.
Adams Co. crash claims life
FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
Hubertus man faces animal mistreatment charges, nearly 50 dogs seized
Hubertus man faces animal mistreatment charges, nearly 50 dogs seized. Colton Brooder, 34, of Hubertus faces multiple charges after nearly 50 puppies were seized in Richfield. The good news here is that all found new, loving homes after this ordeal – adopted out days after they arrived in Wisconsin, many in an open pickup truck bed.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
Passenger dies in crash with dump truck west of Oxford
OXFORD, Wis. — A Wauwatosa woman died Thursday after a crash involving a dump truck, Adams County Sheriff’s officials said Monday. Linda Mueller, 63, was a passenger in an SUV driven by a 64-year-old Wauwatosa man. The pair was traveling west on County Highway I when officials said they ran a stop sign at County Highway G and were struck by a dump truck.
Abuse allegations surface at Menomonee Falls daycare
A Menomonee Falls father says he discovered his child was allegedly abused by his own day care teacher at Cadence Academy Preschool.
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
Appleton PD seeking public’s help identifying man allegedly involved with theft at a high school
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below. According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.
