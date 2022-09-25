Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ brutal loss to the Colts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs get their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. An entire game marred by miscues on special teams and an inexplicable error on defense had the Chiefs fall short on the road. The head-scratching moments were plentiful in this game and the Chiefs must regroup before next Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.
Colts' Stephon Gilmore injures hamstring vs. Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
RELATED PEOPLE
5 takeaways from Colts' 20-17 win over Chiefs
Everything was on fire after last week’s shoutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Indianapolis Colts didn’t waver all week in their responses to the media and backed it up on Sunday. It was a four-quarter effort to pull off the upset over the Kansas City Chiefs....
Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 3 loss to Colts
This game was as ugly as they come for the Kansas City Chiefs. They started the game off on the wrong foot with some negative momentum in the special teams game. It seemed to bleed over into the rest of the game slowly throughout a full four quarters. In the end, the Indianapolis Colts played the better game and really earned their first win of the season.
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 3 win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off the upset win Sunday by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by a score of 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. In what could be a turning point in the season, the Colts came out and showed they still have that fire. Even down a few key players, the Colts were able to string together strong defense with some timely plays on offense. They even got some help on a crucial penalty from defensive tackle Chris Jones on the final drive.
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colts vs. Chiefs: Top photos from Week 3
Here are the top photos from the Week 3 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs—a game Indy won, 20-17.
First look: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) hit the road in Week 4 for an AFC South divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) in an early Sunday game. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium (FOX). Below, we look at Titans vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Comments / 0