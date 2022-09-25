Read full article on original website
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday marketBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel MouyalMeikhelMiami, FL
Click10.com
Expansion of LGBTQ+ rights is strategy to appease Cubans during crisis, expert says
MIAMI – As Hurricane Ian approached, the Cuban government announced on Monday that about 66.9% of the voters with valid ballots were in favor of legalizing LGBTQ+ marriage and family planning. Andy Gomez, a University of Miami expert on attitudes in post-Fidel Castro Cuba, said the island’s communist leaders...
islandernews.com
Powerful Environmental story Mlima’s Tale comes to Miami
“A beautiful, endlessly echoing portrait of a murder and its afterlife. Ms. Nottage shaped this story with such theatrical inventiveness and discipline that it never feels sensational.” – The New York Times. That is just one review of the powerful Mlima’s Tale, a compelling story follows an elephant...
communitynewspapers.com
Alina Garcia gets our endorsement for Florida House District 115
Longtime Miami resident and highly experienced public servant Alina Garcia is extremely well-qualified and ready to serve as State Representative for District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives. We have witnessed how this small-business owner with 30 years of community involvement and leadership strives for excellence in everything she...
Miami New Times
Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits
With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
islandernews.com
Election law complaint filed in fight against mayoral ‘smear’ campaigns by 3-PACs
Allegations stemming from a political smear campaign, or campaigns, that delivered "attack" mail to two of the Village of Key Biscayne mayoral candidates in last month's primary have resulted in the filing of election law complaints against three political committees. The complaints were filed by noted attorney, and longtime Key...
NBC Miami
Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend
South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
wlrn.org
Marjory Stoneman Douglas wanted her house to be a museum. Why is it taking so long?
Before her death in 1998 at the age of 108, the author and famed environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas told friends she hoped her simple cottage in Coconut Grove would one day become an inspiration to others. Douglas had spent seven decades in the house tucked into the back of a...
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
islandernews.com
"It is our intent to analyze the staff and budget," Miami gives additional funds to support effort to upgrade Virginia Key Beach Park
After much debate and public persuasion, City of Miami Commissioners at this week's second (and final) Budget Hearing approved the annual budget of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust in the amount of $1,630,000 and kept the nine-member Board intact -- pending an auditor general's final report -- for the fiscal year commencing Oct. 1.
Miami New Times
Save Tropical Park: Residents Dig in Heels to Battle UM Football Stadium Plan
Despite University of Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich proclaiming the university is happy with its football team playing 20 miles away from campus at Hard Rock Stadium, billionaire attorney John H. Ruiz is still all-in for building a 60,000 seat stadium for the UM football team at. Tropical Park in...
stupiddope.com
Miami Welcomes Art Basel 2022 for its Twentieth Year of Amazing Artistic Experiences
Although the inaugural Paris+ is just on the horizon, Art Basel is already looking forward to its Miami edition by announcing its exhibiting galleries for 2022. Art Basel Miami 2022 will celebrate 20 years in South Florida and features 283 galleries in the largest edition to date. Art Basel global...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Cancel Classes for Hurricane Ian
Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the area was expected to feel some effects from Hurricane Ian. In Broward, all before and after-school activities are also canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will not be available. Broward officials will provide an...
thebossmagazine.com
Stephen Bittel’s Terranova Inks Deal with New Tenants for Shadowwood Square in Boca Raton
South Florida’s temperate weather and beautiful coastline has long drawn retirees to the eastern tip of the Sunshine State, but over the past few years the area has been an increasingly popular destination for younger residents too. In addition to the draw of working remotely from the beach, the availability of homes and lack of state income tax has seen Florida gain more than 200,000 residents in the last year, making it second only to Texas in population growth.
Marie Blachère French Bakery and Cafe is Coming to Miami
The bakery will offer made-to-order eats in a “Miami minute”
islandernews.com
Rainy Tuesday Key Biscayne dining options Dining
With the impact on Hurricane Ian on the island - heavy rains and flooding - residents should be careful while venturing out to dine or pick up foods We suggest calling the restaurant ahead of time as hours of operations might change at our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Tuesday September 27.
wlrn.org
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s winds reaching 120 mph and its outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
