Key Biscayne, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
islandernews.com

Powerful Environmental story Mlima’s Tale comes to Miami

“A beautiful, endlessly echoing portrait of a murder and its afterlife. Ms. Nottage shaped this story with such theatrical inventiveness and discipline that it never feels sensational.” – The New York Times. That is just one review of the powerful Mlima’s Tale, a compelling story follows an elephant...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Alina Garcia gets our endorsement for Florida House District 115

Longtime Miami resident and highly experienced public servant Alina Garcia is extremely well-qualified and ready to serve as State Representative for District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives. We have witnessed how this small-business owner with 30 years of community involvement and leadership strives for excellence in everything she...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits

With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend

South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
Miami New Times

Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate

Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

"It is our intent to analyze the staff and budget," Miami gives additional funds to support effort to upgrade Virginia Key Beach Park

After much debate and public persuasion, City of Miami Commissioners at this week's second (and final) Budget Hearing approved the annual budget of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust in the amount of $1,630,000 and kept the nine-member Board intact -- pending an auditor general's final report -- for the fiscal year commencing Oct. 1.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Cancel Classes for Hurricane Ian

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the area was expected to feel some effects from Hurricane Ian. In Broward, all before and after-school activities are also canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will not be available. Broward officials will provide an...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thebossmagazine.com

Stephen Bittel’s Terranova Inks Deal with New Tenants for Shadowwood Square in Boca Raton

South Florida’s temperate weather and beautiful coastline has long drawn retirees to the eastern tip of the Sunshine State, but over the past few years the area has been an increasingly popular destination for younger residents too. In addition to the draw of working remotely from the beach, the availability of homes and lack of state income tax has seen Florida gain more than 200,000 residents in the last year, making it second only to Texas in population growth.
islandernews.com

Rainy Tuesday Key Biscayne dining options Dining

With the impact on Hurricane Ian on the island - heavy rains and flooding - residents should be careful while venturing out to dine or pick up foods We suggest calling the restaurant ahead of time as hours of operations might change at our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Tuesday September 27.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

