Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Confused Why Husband Keeps Spelling Their Son’s Name Wrong Months After Birth
A woman is confused why her husband has been misspelling their son's name for five months. On Reddit, the frustrated new mom took explained that not only has her husband been misspelling it, but so have his friends. "My son’s name is Isaac. He is 5 months old. I’ve been...
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
Dad freaks out after spotting strange detail in his son’s new book… and it has other parents in hysterics
A DAD has been left stunned after discovering what appeared to be some strange antics in the reading book his son brought home from school. Az took to TikTok to reveal his thoughts about the Oxford Reading Tree book Pond Dipping - part of a series created by Roderick Hunt and Alex Brychta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds
Kids were tougher then for a reason.
KIDS・
msn.com
New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All
There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
LOOK: Crocodile Father Swims With Its Seemingly Countless Number of Babies on Its Back
While it might be cute to say father knows best, at least in this picture the crocodile daddy is showing off his good side. As you can see, the crocodile father is swimming with his babies. He’s got them on his back while he’s making his way through the water. What in the world is going on here?
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a mom & my clever laundry hack means your kids’ clothes will never get mixed up again
IT'S laundry day and you're stumped. You threw all your kid's clothes in the washer with no pre-established system, and now you don't know if that Mickey Mouse shirt came paired with the striped shorts. Luckily, a mom whose been there before has discovered a way to keep track of...
Seeing My Kids For Only Half The Week Sucks… Mostly
As a recently divorced mom, there are a lot of expectations that go into our few days together. I feel giddy when they arrive, feel happy throughout and sadness when it’s over... so it’s not unlike Christmas, really. This is my life as a single mom sharing 50/50 custody with their father week after week. It’s Christmas Eve on repeat with some big, sad, and heavy moments.
ADDitude
Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains
Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
112 trivia questions for kids that will really get them thinking
Trivia questions are not just for adults. Kids can get in on the quick-thinking, brain-bending fun, too. Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” told TODAY Parents that trivia questions are a great way for the whole family to engage in critical thinking skills. In...
KIDS・
Comments / 0