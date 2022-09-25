ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
247Sports

Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 is moving along. Week Four has come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement around the nation, including in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
College Football HQ

Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule All ...
Community Policy