The 2022 is moving along. Week Four has come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement around the nation, including in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO