Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Kansas State
At this point, it’s hard to argue that Kansas State and coach Chris Kleiman don’t have Oklahoma’s number after the Wildcats’ 41-34 win over the sixth-ranked Sooners. Kansas State has won three of the last four matchups and has a winning record at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium over the last decade.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma upset by Kansas State: Dillon Gabriel & Sooners' tough schedule | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Kansas State Wildcats upsetting the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 4. Joel explains why Dillon Gabriel will bounce back and looks ahead to the Sooners’ tough schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Searching for a Response After Dismal Showing Against Kansas State
The Sooners dropped their Big 12 opener to the Kansas State Wildcats, once again putting themselves in an early hole in the conference race.
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 41-34 upset loss to Kansas State
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from the...
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Kickoff Time Set
The Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set for their Big 12 Title Rematch on October 1
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
No. 9 Oklahoma State visits No. 16 Baylor in rematch of Big 12 title game
No. 9 Oklahoma State looks to avenge last season’s painful loss to Baylor in the Big 12 title game when
Poll Report: Oklahoma Plummets Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After First Loss
Oklahoma suffered their first loss on Saturday falling at home to Kansas State 41-34 to dip down to 3-1 on the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shocker: Kansas State Drops Oklahoma
The Sooners were rocked at the start and couldn't contain the Wildcats' rushing attack before coming up short with a rally at the end.
Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings
The 2022 is moving along. Week Four has come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement around the nation, including in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule All ...
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jenny Love-Meyer floored by groundbreaking ceremony: 'I didn't imagine there would be this many people'
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “On behalf of my entire family, we’re so proud...
After Scott High School shooting scare, Toledo district reaffirms safety commitment
Toledo Public School board members made a commitment to school safety on Tuesday after SWAT units and other area first responders converged Friday onto Scott High School’s campus in response to an active shooter report that turned out to be a hoax. By a unanimous vote, board members adopted a resolution to uphold school safety as a priority through a coordinated effort with not only district staff, but also with the community at large. Included in the resolution are expectations that district officials and staff will hold regular drills and training to respond to school violence incidents. The effort will...
Comments / 0