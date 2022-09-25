ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 78

Barbara Hartlen
1d ago

So Sununu you've changed your mind about the Crazy Bolduc. So your going with the conspiracy crazies now of believe that Trump and QAnon. New Hampshire doesn't need to be known for harboring crazy and his buddies Lavetts.

Reply(15)
27
Janice Browning/Aquino
1d ago

Though an independent I have voted for this man in the past-at least once. I determined early on this time to vote the Democratic Ticket. The supporters of various policies setting women backwards is an anathema to my core beliefs. The rights we have had were fought to be realized over many many decades are now threatened in this current political environment. ANY person who does not TOTALLY support the rights of women to make their own personal decisions and thus have choice in regards their family’s lives should not hold office in this country. Those who believe in the freedom to chose HAVE NOT inserted our beliefs into the lives of those who do not agree with us. We have NOT forced out beliefs into their LIVES by dictating their choices, they have NO right in America to do that to anyone.

Reply(1)
12
Bob Howard
1d ago

OMG, this is news. Just because your candidate didn’t win in the primaries, you can’t back the one who did. Did you think he was going to vote for the Democrat Socialist Party? Red wave coming! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(2)
22
Related
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Chuck Morse
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
deseret.com

GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#State Senate#Election State#U S#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#U S Senate#Fox News#Wgir#Republicans#Nh Political Capital
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy