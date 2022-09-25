On Sunday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT, a virtual edition of the annual “Daytime Stars and Strikes for Autism” fundraiser event will take place in tribute to the charity’s founding co-host, Jerry verDorn (“Guiding Light,” “One Life to Live”), who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer. He was just 72 years old.

