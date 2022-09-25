Read full article on original website
Related
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States
Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!
The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
KIDS・
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
'This is my first lockdown. In college.' A day in the life of the school-lockdown generation
One of my students broke the news: “We’re on lockdown.” I didn't know then that my daughter's school was, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools
WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner High School students recognized
Shiner High School students have earned academic recognition from the College Board’s National and Rural Small Town Award. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
psychologytoday.com
School Is Back in Session
There are four common types of parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. The authoritative style is the most likely to foster good communication and a healthy relationship. Authoritative parenting is characterized by warm affection, responsiveness, and being clear about expectations and consequences. Another school year is here, and it...
Opinion: Time to Make Free School Lunch Programs Permanent — and Open to All
For children around the country, going back to school means new sneakers and backpacks, homeroom assignments, summer book reports and catching up on vacation stories. This year, there’s an added sense of excitement, as districts and schools fully return to in-person education. But for too many families, the anticipation of a new school year is […]
BBC
Warwick school's plan to create a music classroom on a bus
A bus has been donated to a school to be transformed into a classroom for music lessons. Dawn Sauvage, from Evergreen Special School in Warwick, said their former space was repurposed for other lessons because the school was oversubscribed. She then had a "crazy" idea to make a bespoke space...
Comments / 0