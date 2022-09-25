Haucks make history as Robby breaks tackles record, Bobby moves to No. 2 on wins list

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
406mtsports.com
Montana women's soccer team drops 1-0 decision at Portland State
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Portland State on Sunday afternoon to come away with a split of its opening Big Sky Conference weekend of the season. The Grizzlies (4-3-5, 1-1-0 BSC) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at Sacramento State on...
