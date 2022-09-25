ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

JC Post

K-State’s Martinez, Savage Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Helping lead Kansas State to a 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night, quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and safety Kobe Savage has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

K-State’s Game at Iowa State Set for Night Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.
AMES, IA
JC Post

KU is ranked just outside the top 25

A 4-0 start put Kansas atop the others receiving votes pile in The Associated Press college football poll, 41 points behind No. 25 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not been ranked since mid-October 2009, a dry spell of nearly 13 years that is currently the longest among Power Five conference programs.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KHP: Wamego woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8:p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV traveled...
WAMEGO, KS
JC Post

Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

2nd Brigade Combat Team prepares for deployment

JUNCTION CITY — Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Infantry Division recently trained at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, as they prepare for upcoming deployment to Europe. Col. Brian Harris, Brigade Commander, said the team trained in a 30-mile-by-30-mile tract from east...
MILITARY
JC Post

Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City

Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Employee injured after incident at Kan. tire plant has died

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Hospital Board authorizes transfer of funds

Geary Community Hospital Trustees have approved an agreement on continued transfer of funds from the county to the hospital. Hospital Board Vice-Chair Cecil Aska said right now about every two weeks to keep the hospital afloat until a planned Jan. 1 takeover by Stormont Vail Health, approximately $500,000 is transferred. "So this agreement just allows that to continue to happen."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Last call for the Santa Fe 3415 this year

Railroad fans who enjoy steam engines have one last opportunity this weekend to ride in a train powered by Abilene’s Santa Fe 3415 locomotive before it is taken out of service for required maintenance. Officials of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad announced today that the 103 year-old engine...
ABILENE, KS
JC Post

City Manager touches on the need for a good balance

In his weekly 515 report the Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel noted that as the City obligation debt lowers and by taking advantage of refinancing opportunities to lower annual interest payments, more funds have been made available. This has allowed the City to grow reserve funds for a “Rainy Day” but invest more in not only streets but for the “Quality of Life” issues as well. Check out the new pavilion at Rolling Meadows or improvements to playground equipment in the 5th Street Park or improvements to the baseball fields at North Park and how those facilities have been improved.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Commissioners will discuss a Judicial Conference Room

There will be discussion of a judicial conference room in the Geary County Courthouse at about 2:45 p.m. Monday during the weekly county commission meeting. In other business the governing body will meet with representatives of Cloud County Community College on renewal of the lease for their Geary County campus. That discussion is scheduled for about 1:45 p.m. Monday.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Commission renames a conference room at the Geary County Courthouse

Geary County Commissioners have approved the renaming of a judicial conference room at the Geary County Courthouse after former 8th Judicial District Administrative Judge, Michael Powers. Alex Tyson, Commission Chair, noted that Powers served as chief judge for approximately 30 years. "They want to honor his legacy." The naming request...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Sept. 26

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Verris Bryant, Cancelled / suspended / revoked driver's license, No proof of...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
