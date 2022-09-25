Read full article on original website
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Helping lead Kansas State to a 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night, quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and safety Kobe Savage has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.
A 4-0 start put Kansas atop the others receiving votes pile in The Associated Press college football poll, 41 points behind No. 25 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not been ranked since mid-October 2009, a dry spell of nearly 13 years that is currently the longest among Power Five conference programs.
Junction City Brigade General Manager Cecil Aska has announced a vacancy in the head coaching job for the team. He said Brandon Bochar has accepted a position as a pitching coach for Pittsburg State. "It will be a fulltime permanent position for him., which is good." The search for a...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8:p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV traveled...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
JUNCTION CITY — Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Infantry Division recently trained at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, as they prepare for upcoming deployment to Europe. Col. Brian Harris, Brigade Commander, said the team trained in a 30-mile-by-30-mile tract from east...
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
Junction City Animal Shelter officials will unveil a pet memorial at South Bark Dog Park on St. Marys Rd. Monday at 5:30 p.m. The unveiling is open to the public.
Geary Community Hospital Trustees have approved an agreement on continued transfer of funds from the county to the hospital. Hospital Board Vice-Chair Cecil Aska said right now about every two weeks to keep the hospital afloat until a planned Jan. 1 takeover by Stormont Vail Health, approximately $500,000 is transferred. "So this agreement just allows that to continue to happen."
Railroad fans who enjoy steam engines have one last opportunity this weekend to ride in a train powered by Abilene’s Santa Fe 3415 locomotive before it is taken out of service for required maintenance. Officials of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad announced today that the 103 year-old engine...
In his weekly 515 report the Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel noted that as the City obligation debt lowers and by taking advantage of refinancing opportunities to lower annual interest payments, more funds have been made available. This has allowed the City to grow reserve funds for a “Rainy Day” but invest more in not only streets but for the “Quality of Life” issues as well. Check out the new pavilion at Rolling Meadows or improvements to playground equipment in the 5th Street Park or improvements to the baseball fields at North Park and how those facilities have been improved.
There will be discussion of a judicial conference room in the Geary County Courthouse at about 2:45 p.m. Monday during the weekly county commission meeting. In other business the governing body will meet with representatives of Cloud County Community College on renewal of the lease for their Geary County campus. That discussion is scheduled for about 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Geary County Commissioners have approved the renaming of a judicial conference room at the Geary County Courthouse after former 8th Judicial District Administrative Judge, Michael Powers. Alex Tyson, Commission Chair, noted that Powers served as chief judge for approximately 30 years. "They want to honor his legacy." The naming request...
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Verris Bryant, Cancelled / suspended / revoked driver's license, No proof of...
