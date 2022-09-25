Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1
Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
theScore
Rays seemingly give Kiermaier send-off with tribute video
Kevin Kiermaier may have already played his final game for the Tampa Bay Rays. During Saturday's game at Tropicana Field, the Rays' penultimate home game of the 2022 campaign, the club honored and thanked its longtime center fielder with a video tribute. Kiermaier, who last played July 9 and is...
Yardbarker
McClanahan Gives Up 3 Homers For First Time in Rays' 7-1 Loss to Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A series that started with such promise ended with a thud on Sunday when the Toronto Blue Jays knocked round ace Shane McClanahan and rolled the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 in the final regular season game at Tropicana Field this year. The Rays, who scored...
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Tuesday | Aaron Hicks in, Harrison Bader out (9/27/22)
TORONTO — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try again to clinch the American League East crown on Tuesday night when they play the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Judge also will get more chances to catch and...
ESPN
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The New York Yankees will cross the border and take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series beginning Monday night in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
FOX Sports
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
