Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

16-year-old struck by car while riding bicycle in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday while riding his bicycle in Woodhaven. The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on Van Horn Road near the Woodhaven Place Mobile Home Park. Officials said the teen was heading north from the park and...
WOODHAVEN, MI
fox2detroit.com

At-large suspect stole construction loader on trailer, led police chase through Monroe County

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is at large after multiple high speed chases on I-75 Tuesday through Monroe County. The County Sheriff said deputies managed to make one arrest after puncturing the tires of a fleeing pickup truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a construction loader. But a second suspect that fled the crash avoided apprehension before stealing a second vehicle and escaping another pursuit after entering Detroit city limits.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Redford man dies after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford Township man has died after a fiery crash Sunday on I-96 in Detroit. The 54-year-old man died overnight, while a 67-year-old Redford Township woman is in extremely critical condition, Michigan State Police said. Police were called to westbound I-96 near Livernois around 6:30 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit − Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found shot inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday. Authorities said officers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. and found the adult male victim fatally shot inside the home in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue near Conner Street and Gratiot Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody

DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Driver critically injured after failing to yield to oncoming semitruck

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming semitruck while making a left turn, police said. Emergency crews were called at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to the intersection of East Michigan Avenue...

