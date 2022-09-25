Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspected drunken driver arrested after walking away from Southfield Freeway crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspected drunken driver crashed on the Southfield Freeway, then walked away from the scene Tuesday morning. A Michigan State Police trooper responded to the crash on the northbound side of the freeway near at 8 Mile in Detroit at 11:45 a.m. Witnesses pointed to a person walking and said it was the driver.
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old struck by car while riding bicycle in Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday while riding his bicycle in Woodhaven. The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on Van Horn Road near the Woodhaven Place Mobile Home Park. Officials said the teen was heading north from the park and...
fox2detroit.com
At-large suspect stole construction loader on trailer, led police chase through Monroe County
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is at large after multiple high speed chases on I-75 Tuesday through Monroe County. The County Sheriff said deputies managed to make one arrest after puncturing the tires of a fleeing pickup truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a construction loader. But a second suspect that fled the crash avoided apprehension before stealing a second vehicle and escaping another pursuit after entering Detroit city limits.
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old killed, 1 hurt when Audi crosses into oncoming traffic, causing crash in Macomb County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old was killed and another driver was injured when an Audi crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a crash in Macomb County, officials said. The crash happened at 5:13 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) on Cass Avenue, near Halsey Boulevard in Clinton Township. Police said...
fox2detroit.com
Quadruple drive-by shooting on Detroit street corner caught on camera, police looking for driver of car
The search is on for the driver of a car that was caught on camera in a quadruple shooting on Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police trooper shot at Detroit apartments expected to recover; 2 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was shot in a west side Detroit neighborhood, but is expected to recover. Investigators have two suspects under arrest for the early Tuesday morning shooting that happened at the Infinity Park Townhomes near Telegraph and I-96. The shots came from the...
fox2detroit.com
Flint woman ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Flint woman died after police said she rolled her vehicle multiple times and was later ejected from it. The woman killed in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to a Flint Township Police news release. Police responded to a...
Detroit News
Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit − Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found shot inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday. Authorities said officers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. and found the adult male victim fatally shot inside the home in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue near Conner Street and Gratiot Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody
DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
Man reportedly run over by car in Detroit parking lot after dispute, police searching for suspect
Detroit police are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit another man with his car during an altercation in a liquor store parking lot Monday morning on the city’s northwest side.
Driver critically injured after failing to yield to oncoming semitruck
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming semitruck while making a left turn, police said. Emergency crews were called at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to the intersection of East Michigan Avenue...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing 14-year-old believed to be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox left home after a disagreement with her guardian Sunday. She was last seen in the area of Eleven Mile and Greenfield roads. Maddox is Black with a light...
Several arrests made after Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit
Michigan State Police said at least two people were taken into custody after a trooper was shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning.
